Governor Hochul Announces Resiliency Efforts to Protect Long Island from Extreme Storms

Scheduled for this fall, after the peak summer period, this second phase of beach restoration efforts builds on work conducted by the Town of East Hampton earlier in the summer and will recover the dunes to protect the Ditch Plain neighborhood from breaches, flooding, and damage to homes and infrastructure. Dunes recovery will ensure the recovery of the coastline and will be completed by the engineering firm Coastal Science & Engineering, Inc.

Earlier in the summer, the Town of East Hampton selected Southampton Excavation and Site Development, LLC, to undertake sand replacement efforts on Ditch Plains Beach. That work was completed in June.

This funding is announced ahead of an anticipated ‘above average’ hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 5 percent chance of a below-normal season. NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). Forecasters have a 70 percent confidence in these ranges.

Governor Hochul has made preparing New Yorkers for expected storms a priority. This year’s budget allocated $15 million for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) to assist local and county partners with protecting public infrastructure and mitigating the effects of weather events by helping supply generators, water pumps and flood barrier technology. An additional $10.4 million was allocated to the Office of Emergency Management to expand the State’s regional presence, increase local planning and training, provide additional tabletop exercises and build out analytic and geospatial capabilities.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said,“Governor Hochul’s sustained investments to stabilize and support Long Island’s coastal communities will help prevent future damage at Ditch Plains Beach and other vulnerable locations from climate change’s ongoing assault on our shorelines. DEC will continue to work with our partners at all levels of government to help increase storm resiliency, reduce the impacts of flooding, and provide communities with the resources necessary to protect residents, infrastructure, and habitat.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “As we have seen this summer, severe weather is affecting New Yorkers across the State nearly every day. We are fortunate that Governor Hochul understands the devastation that comes to communities and their residents after a major storm and has responded with tools to help with recovery efforts that will help build resiliency. “

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “This funding is extremely important and needed to bolster Montauk's coastal resiliency against severe weather and reduce flooding. The Ditch Plains project has restored the area's beaches following catastrophic damage in recent storms and will provide greater protections for local residents from flooding and severe weather. I thank Governor Hochul, local, state and federal officials for their continued collaboration in getting this project done and delivering for the residents of Montauk.”

Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele said, “Long Island faces a direct threat from this year's busy hurricane season. Hurricane Debby's impacts are currently being felt from Florida to the Carolinas and beyond. It reminds us that the entire East Coast is at risk from extreme weather. I applaud the Governor for taking the lead to protect New Yorkers with her intelligent Comprehensive Resiliency Plan. I am pleased that the Governor has responded to the requests from the Town of East Hampton, Senator Palumbo, and myself to include Ditch Plains in that plan. Local governments cannot face these dangers alone. Today's partnership between state and local government will first and foremost improve public safety and also ensure that Montauk's popular beaches, which support our local economy, will be protected.”