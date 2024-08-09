Christmas Magic And Found Family Abound in New Children’s Book

Palmetto Publishing invites young readers on Santa’s Sleigh for the ride of a lifetime

Charleston, SC, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Charlene Stewart, a retired elementary school librarian, aims to bring magic and excitement to children this Christmas with her heartwarming debut children’s book, Jacob’s Midnight Ride.

Jacob is a courageous and sweet boy who lives in an orphanage. He has just one Christmas wish to request of Santa this year: to be whisked away on the magic sleigh and deliver a perfect message to the right people at the right time. Jacob whispers his Christmas wish in Santa’s ear when he sits in Santa’s lap and then waits for midnight on Christmas eve. In this enchanting Christmas story, young readers are invited to join Jacob on his magical ride before Christmas morning that will change the lives of four orphans forever.

Jacob’s Midnight Ride aims to empower children with the knowledge that they can change and control their own circumstances. The book makes a perfect Christmas present for children who adore found family and adoption stories. Parents and caregivers can use the book to start important conversations about finding hope in difficult circumstances and doing the work to make your own dreams come true.

Jacob’s Midnight Ride is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Charlene Stewart lives in Boaz, Alabama. She graduated from Auburn University and Jacksonville State University. Charlene worked as an elementary school librarian for many years and her favorite part of the job was reading to her students and seeing the looks of wonder on their faces. Now retired, Charlene wrote Jacob’s Midnight Ride to inspire children to always reach for success with the power they already have within themselves.

