PrimoHoagies Launches Exciting New Mobile App

PrimoHoagies Celebrates #1 Ranking with New Mobile App and Exclusive Promotions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, the acclaimed sandwich chain known for its gourmet hoagies, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new mobile app. Designed to enhance the customer experience, the app allows users to easily browse the full menu, customize orders, and choose between pickup or delivery—all with just a few taps. Additionally, the app integrates a seamless rewards program, Primo Perks, ensuring that loyal customers are recognized and rewarded for every purchase.



To celebrate this milestone and their recent recognition as the #1 sandwich shop in America by USA Today, PrimoHoagies is offering an app-only promotion on August 15th, 2024. Customers can enjoy their favorite primo-size hoagies for just $6.99 all day long.

To take advantage of this offer and other Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies’ complimentary Rewards Program. By visiting primohoagies.com/rewards, customers can sign up for a PrimoPerks Reward Account and start accessing exclusive offers immediately.

Key features of the PrimoHoagies app include:

Easy Ordering: Customize your favorite hoagies, select your preferred location, and choose between pickup or delivery with just a few taps.

Customize your favorite hoagies, select your preferred location, and choose between pickup or delivery with just a few taps. Rewards Program: Earn points on every order, redeemable for discounts and special offers. The more you order, the more you save.

Earn points on every order, redeemable for discounts and special offers. The more you order, the more you save. Exclusive Deals: Stay informed about app-only promotions and discounts available exclusively to app users.



This app marks a significant step in PrimoHoagies’ national expansion, providing customers with a seamless and rewarding experience. Download the PrimoHoagies app today and elevate your hoagie experience. Get started here: primohoagies.com/app.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999