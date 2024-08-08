Submit Release
Happy Birthday James Baldwin and Marcus Garvey!

This month, the Council recognized the birthdays of two monumental figures whose contributions have profoundly shaped our world: James Baldwin and Marcus Garvey.

James Baldwin, born on August 2, 1924 in Harlem, New York, was a literary genius and a fearless advocate for civil rights. His powerful essays, novels, and plays offer timeless reflections on race, identity, and social justice. Baldwin's words continue to inspire and challenge us to confront and overcome the inequities of our time.

Marcus Garvey, born on August 17, 1887 in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica was a pioneering leader and visionary whose impact is still felt today. Garvey founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) in 1914, which became the largest Black-led organization in history, with millions of members globally, promoting economic self-reliance, social justice, and the establishment of a Black nation.

Celebrating the birthdays of both Baldwin and Garvey offer an opportunity to reflect on their impact and legacies. Their lives remind us of the power of words and action in the fight for a better world.

Happy Birthday James Baldwin and Marcus Garvey!

