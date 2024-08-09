Supplementing Food Budgets With Healthy, Local Options

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) can receive double the benefits to spend at participating farmers’ markets, helping to supplement their food budgets and purchase healthy, local products. Eligible individuals can visit their local WIC clinic to receive up to $50 in Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons this season. The WIC FMNP program helps to expand access to food and meet families’ nutritional goals while providing a boost to New York farmers. This announcement comes during National Farmers’ Market Week, an annual recognition of these local traditions and the critical role they play in communities.

“This expanded benefit is an important part of our daily work to put more money back in the pockets of working families while ensuring all New Yorkers have access to healthy, fresh foods,” Governor Hochul said. “By doubling the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefit this year, we are offering extra help to tens of thousands of families to stretch their dollars even further at their farmers’ market while supporting our local farmers who are growing and producing the fresh food that is so critical to a healthy, nutritious diet, particularly for young children.”

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM), working in partnership with the New York State Department of Health (DOH), administers the FMNP for WIC program. The program traditionally provides a $25 coupon booklet for WIC-eligible participants, but this season, through a waiver requested by AGM and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York State has been able to expand those benefits to $50 per participant.

Pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five, who are enrolled in WIC, are eligible to receive WIC FMNP coupons. These coupons can only be used at participating farmers' markets and farm stands to purchase local, fresh vegetables, fruit, and culinary herbs. Coupon booklets are available at participating local WIC clinics on a first come, first served basis. Coupons must be used by November 30.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Since the pandemic, the Department has doubled down on its efforts to strengthen the local food system, increase food access, and connect more consumers to farmers to support the State’s agricultural economy. This new program meets all these goals, helping to offset the rise in food prices and encourage our eligible families to maintain their healthy consumption of fruits and vegetables by shopping at their local participating farmers’ market, while supporting our farmers at the same time.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to nutritious food is one of the many ways the State is working to overcome disparities that impact social determinants of health, including food security. This program is an excellent way for participants in the WIC program to supplement their food budget and provide healthy, nutrient-rich meals and snacks for their families.”

Executive Director of the Farmers Market Federation of New York Jack Riffle said, “The Farmers Market Federation of New York applauds Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement to double the WIC FMNP benefits for families. This significant increase not only empowers families to access more healthy, local produce but also supports New York's dedicated farmers who work tirelessly to provide fresh, nutritious food. By doubling the WIC FMNP program benefit, we are investing directly in New York families and farmers. This announcement, coming during National Farmers’ Market Week, underscores Governor Hochul's recognition of the indispensable role farmers' markets play as community hubs for nutritious food. This initiative perfectly exemplifies how state governments can invest in a more robust local food system to create positive, lasting impacts. We are excited to see the benefits this will bring to both consumers and farmers across New York State.”

New York State — through the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Health, Office for the Aging, and Office of Temporary Disability Assistance — administers several programs that help low-income families, including those enrolled in WIC and SNAP, older adults, and Veterans access fresh, healthy food at participating markets. To learn more about the Department's farmers' market programs or to find a market near you, visit agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.

The FMNP specifically promotes local producers by expanding their sales at farmers' markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities though the consumption of locally grown foods. Consumers who are eligible are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at the more than 700 market locations, including farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile market stops participating in the FMNP, supplying healthy homegrown foods to communities across New York.

Today’s announcement builds on a number of existing State programs and new initiatives launched over the last two years to increase food access in communities across New York and support New York agriculture. Yesterday, the Governor announced that New York has issued nearly $200 million in food assistance to more than 1.5 million low-income children as part of the new Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) program. Last year, Governor Hochul announced a new initiative to double the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at farmers' markets across New York State. The FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative now provides eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $50 per day at participating farmers’ markets, which allows families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, eggs and meats.

New York also continues to support several groundbreaking State programs that focus on improving access to locally grown foods through its 2024-25 New York State Budget, including the Nourish New York program, the 30 percent NYS Initiative in schools, and the Farm-to School program. Additionally, this year’s Budget included the second round of funding as part of the Regional School Food Infrastructure Fund, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children.

These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can produce and access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order 32 directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years and significantly raising the discretionary threshold for schools to purchase local food and food products from $20,000 to $150,000. It also includes the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant program, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens program, and a $10 million grant program to support the establishment of farm markets, supermarkets, food cooperatives, and other similar retail food stores, along with supporting infrastructure in underserved communities and regions of the State.

Learn about the Department’s programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access to underserved communities, and building healthier communities.