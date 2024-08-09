Mortgage loans statistics – June 2024

MACAU, August 9 - According to statistics released today (9 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) increased whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) dropped month-on-month in June 2024. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In June 2024, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 17.1% month-on-month to MOP1.20 billion. Of which, new RMLs to residents, representing 97.6% of the total, grew by 16.8% to MOP1.17 billion; the non-resident component increased by 30.3% to MOP28.71 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between April and June 2024 was MOP1.20 billion, up 8.9% from the previous period (March to May 2024).

New CRELs decreased by 24.0% month-on-month to MOP2.20 billion. Within this total, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 99.5% of the total, fell by 24.1% to MOP2.18 billion; new CRELs to non-residents grew by 46.5% to MOP10.32 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between April and June 2024 was MOP2.11 billion, up 30.6% from the previous period (March to May 2024).

Outstanding balances

As at end-June 2024, the outstanding value of RMLs was 224.67 billion, which fell by 0.5% from the preceding month or 3.9% from a year ago. Of which, the resident component made up 95.6% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.4% and 1.2% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs fell by 1.2% month-on-month or 5.0% year-on-year to MOP154.03 billion, attributable to the repayment of loans with large denomination. Of which, the resident component made up 93.4% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents decreased by 1.2% and 0.7% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At the end of June 2024, the delinquency ratio for RMLs stood at 3.5%, which kept unchanged from a month ago but up 2.9 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 3.5%, down 1.1 percentage points from a month ago but up 1.8 percentage points from end-June 2023.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao. They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.