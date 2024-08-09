Cherokee Federal Expands Washington, D.C. Footprint

Top federal contractor opens new space for more than 100 employees in Tysons Corner

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of continued growth, Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced the opening of a new Washington, D.C. area office within Greensboro Park in Tysons Corner. This prime location is in close proximity to many government customers and will complement its existing area offices.

“As we continue on a solid trajectory, this strategic expansion in D.C. provides a centralized and sophisticated environment that reflects the quality of service we are known for providing to our federal partners,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “This is another exciting step forward for our organization, and we are eager to continue growing our talented workforce, suite of robust service offerings and overall presence in our nation’s capital.”

During the design process, a significant focus was placed on creating a modern, open and tech-forward space that encourages collaboration, innovation and customer engagement. The redesigned space on the ninth floor of Greensboro Park (8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 900, McLean, VA 22102) is over 20,000-square-feet, houses more than 100 employees, and features elevated amenities, including a wellness room and a variety of meeting and collaboration spaces.

Cherokee Federal’s experienced team of more than 35 tribal owned federal contracting companies manages a large portfolio of projects for over 60 federal customers. Whether it is national security and intelligence, information technology, health solutions, Department of Defense logistics or humanitarian relief, the organization and its more than 5,000 employees globally are committed to helping federal customers build solutions, solve complex challenges and serve America’s foreign and domestic interests.

“I am proud of this new environment and am immensely grateful for our dedicated workforce and the value we are driving for our federal partners around the globe,” said Bilby.

In June, Cherokee Federal received its sixth consecutive ranking on Washington Technology’s Top 100 list.

For more information about Cherokee Federal, visit https://cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

