Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers represented the Prime Minister in the Meeting of the Superior Council for Defence and Security

Fri. 09 of August of 2024, 15:16h
The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, representing the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, participated today, August 9th 2024, in the meeting of the Superior Council for Defence and Security, held at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace. The session was presided over by the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta, and was attended by various government officials and entities connected to national defence and security. WhatsApp Image 2024-08-09 at 14.23.30

In addition to the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai, and the Minister of the Interior, Francisco da Costa Guterres. Also present were the Chief of the General Staff of FALINTIL – Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL), Lieutenant General Falur Rate Laek, the General Commander of the National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL), Henrique da Costa, the General Director of the National Intelligence Service (SNI), Longuinhos Monteiro, and two members of the National Parliament's Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Security Committee (Committee B). WhatsApp Image 2024-08-09 at 14.23.28

This was the first participation of the Minister of Justice, Sérgio Hornai, in the Superior Council for Defence and Security since his inauguration on February 15th 2024.

During the session, discussions focused on the necessary measures to ensure security during the celebrations and visits of high-ranking dignitaries scheduled for August and September, with the aim of guaranteeing the country’s security and stability during these events.

 

