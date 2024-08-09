United-Guardian Reports Increased Second Quarter Sales & Earnings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Sales for the six-month period ended June 30th increased from $5,220,623 in 2023 to $6,645,149 in 2024 and net income increased from $1,217,175 ($0.26 per share) to $1,881,667 ($0.41 per share) for the same period. Second quarter sales increased from $2,650,299 in 2023 to $3,390,205 in 2024, with net income increasing from $461,094 ($0.10 per share) to $956,225 ($0.21 per share).



Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that sales increased for both the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 compared with the same periods in 2023. Cosmetic ingredient sales increased by 84% in the second quarter and 115% for the first six months of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to purchases from our largest cosmetic distributor. Sales of medical lubricants increased as well for both the second quarter and first six months of 2024 by 15% and 9% respectively. Pharmaceutical product sales increased in the second quarter by 3% but decreased 13% for the first six months of 2024. The decrease for the six-month period was attributable to a shutdown we experienced with our contract manufacturer for Renacidin® late last year. Renacidin production resumed in late March, and sales are in the process of recovering.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.

