United-Guardian Reports Increased Second Quarter Sales & Earnings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Sales for the six-month period ended June 30th increased from $5,220,623 in 2023 to $6,645,149 in 2024 and net income increased from $1,217,175 ($0.26 per share) to $1,881,667 ($0.41 per share) for the same period. Second quarter sales increased from $2,650,299 in 2023 to $3,390,205 in 2024, with net income increasing from $461,094 ($0.10 per share) to $956,225 ($0.21 per share).

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that sales increased for both the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 compared with the same periods in 2023. Cosmetic ingredient sales increased by 84% in the second quarter and 115% for the first six months of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to purchases from our largest cosmetic distributor. Sales of medical lubricants increased as well for both the second quarter and first six months of 2024 by 15% and 9% respectively. Pharmaceutical product sales increased in the second quarter by 3% but decreased 13% for the first six months of 2024. The decrease for the six-month period was attributable to a shutdown we experienced with our contract manufacturer for Renacidin® late last year. Renacidin production resumed in late March, and sales are in the process of recovering.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.

Contact: Donna Vigilante
  (631) 273-0900
  dvigilante@u-g.com 

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

   
Financial Results for the
Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023

STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)		  
   
    THREE MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30, 		    SIX MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Net sales   $ 3,390,205     $ 2,650,299     $ 6,645,149     $ 5,220,623  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Cost of sales     1,561,090       1,429,407       3,117,580       2,523,002  
Operating expenses     602,777       574,093       1,171,642       1,092,039  
Research and development expense     111,660       128,729       214,642       255,688  
Total costs and expenses     2,275,527       2,132,229       4,503,864       3,870,729  
Income from operations     1,114,678       518,070       2,141,285       1,349,894  
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Investment income     100,007       54,950       198,080       102,582  
Net (loss) gain on marketable securities     (9,501 )     7,479       31,995       80,180  
Total other income     90,506       62,429       230,075       182,762  
Income before provision for income taxes     1,205,184       580,499       2,371,360       1,532,656  
                                 
Provision for income taxes     248,959       119,405       489,693       315,481  
Net income   $ 956,225     $ 461,094     $ 1,881,667     $ 1,217,175  
                                 
Earnings per common share
 (basic and diluted)		   $ 0.21     $ 0.10     $ 0.41     $ 0.26  
                                 
Weighted average shares
 (basic and diluted)		     4,594,319       4,594,319       4,594,319       4,594,319  

Primary Logo

