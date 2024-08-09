Sofwave to Participate in 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on August 12 – 13, 2024.



About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), lifting lax skin in the arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

