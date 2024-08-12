Global Organic Feed Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Organic Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic feed market is projected to grow from $8.34 billion in 2023 to $8.97 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6%. This robust growth is driven by consumer demand for organic products, rising health and environmental concerns, government support and certification programs, and increased awareness of antibiotic and chemical residues. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $12.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by the global expansion of organic certification, organic aquaculture practices, and the growth of e-commerce for organic products.

Increased Production of Aquatic Animals Fuels Market Growth

The increased production of aquatic animals globally is expected to propel the growth of the organic feed market in the coming years. Aquatic animals, which thrive in water at various life stages, benefit from organic feed that promotes sustainable and environmentally conscious aquaculture practices. For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported a 1.2% increase in global aquatic animal production in 2022, with a further 0.6% growth expected in 2023. This increase underscores the growing demand for high-quality, eco-friendly seafood, thereby driving the organic feed market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the organic feed market, such as Purina Mills LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, and Cargill Inc., are focusing on developing enhanced poultry feed formulations that incorporate natural essential oils for optimal wellness and egg production. Cargill, for instance, launched NatureWise poultry feeds in October 2021, featuring a mix of natural essential oils, prebiotics, probiotics, and other proprietary ingredients to improve egg weight, size, and production.

In addition to product innovations, major companies are investing in the organic supply chain, adopting advanced technologies in organic feed production, and collaborating within the supply chain to strengthen their market position.

Segments:

• By Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds, Other Types

• By Additives: Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Pre & Probiotics, Flavors and Sweeteners, Other Additives

• By Form: Pellets, Crumbles, Other Forms

• By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the organic feed market in 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for organic products and the presence of key market players. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of organic farming practices and increasing awareness of the benefits of organic feed.

