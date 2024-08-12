Global Oilseed and Grain Seed Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oilseed and grain seed market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $104.68 billion in 2023 to $120.31 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. It will grow to $197.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth is driven by global population expansion, government subsidies and support, shifting dietary preferences, the globalization of food trade, changing climate and weather patterns, and significant investments in agricultural infrastructure.

Rising Trade and Population Growth Fuel Market Expansion

The rise in global trade and population growth are pivotal factors contributing to the expansion of the oilseed and grain seed market. Oilseed and grain seeds are crucial commodities exchanged globally for various purposes, including food and industrial uses. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global trade reached $28.5 trillion in 2021, marking a significant 25% increase from 2020 and a 13% rise from pre-pandemic levels. This surge in trade is expected to drive further growth in the oilseed and grain seed market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd., BASF SE, and Syngenta are leading innovations in the oilseed and grain seed market. Technological advancements are a prominent trend, with companies focusing on novel technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in September 2022, Syngenta introduced a tool that utilizes satellite imagery to detect harmful nematodes affecting soybean crops, showcasing the integration of digital technology in agriculture.

In a strategic move, Cargill Incorporated expanded its seed portfolio through various acquisitions and partnerships, enhancing its market position and product offerings.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the market include the integration of digital farming practices, advancements in seed treatment technologies, and the adoption of genetically modified (GM) seeds. Additionally, biological seed treatments, traceability, and quality assurance are gaining traction. The focus on developing high-oleic varieties and increasing consumer awareness of nutritional benefits are also shaping market dynamics.

Segments

• By Type: Oilseed, Grain Seed

• By Biotech Trait: Herbicides Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait

• By Sales Channel Covered: Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• By Application: Feed, Food, Industrial, Agriculture Industry, Oil Market

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the oilseed and grain seed market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. This shift highlights the growing significance of emerging markets in the global seed industry.

Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oilseed and grain seed market size, oilseed and grain seed market drivers and trends, oilseed and grain seed market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The oilseed and grain seed market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

