Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2024 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 122,967 million (US$ 89,330 thousand), representing a 2.7% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 48.5% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 14,989 million (US$ 10,889 thousand), representing a 44.2% decrease QoQ and a 71.6% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 20,057 million (US$ 14,570 thousand), representing a 38.3% decrease QoQ and a 63.6% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 12,569 million (US$ 9,131 thousand), representing a 53.2% decrease QoQ and a 72.1% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were KRW 19,445 million (US$ 14,126 thousand), representing a 7.6% increase QoQ from KRW 18,065 million and a 14.2% increase YoY from KRW 17,025 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. The increase YoY was also mainly due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 99,019 million (US$ 71,933 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 0.5% increase QoQ from KRW 98,548 million and a 54.7% decrease YoY from KRW 218,687 million. The increase QoQ was resulted by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in North, Central and South America on February 28, 2024 and initial revenues from THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts), which was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on June 6, 2024. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America and THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Other revenues were KRW 4,503 million (US$ 3,271 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 42.2% increase QoQ from KRW 3,166 million and a 41.5% increase YoY from KRW 3,182 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 76,006 million (US$ 55,215 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 3.2% increase QoQ from KRW 73,628 million and a 54.8% decrease YoY from KRW 168,309 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America and THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The decrease YoY was primarily due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 31,972 million (US$ 23,226 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 65.8% increase QoQ from KRW 19,282 million and a 78.8% increase YoY from KRW 17,884 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for mobile game services related to THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The increase YoY was also mainly due to increased advertising expenses for mobile game services related to THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 20,057 million (US$ 14,570 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 55,097 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 12,569 million (US$ 9,131 thousand) for the second quarter of 2024 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 45,016 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 499,247 million (US$ 362,680 thousand) as of June 30, 2024.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,376.55 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2024 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title)

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title) officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on June 5, 2024, and aims to complete development in 2025.

Ragnarok Online, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online was officially launched in China on June 28, 2024.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation will be launched in China on September 13, 2024, with preparations underway for its launch in Japan.

Ragnarok Origin, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin is preparing for its launch in Europe.

THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts), an MMORPG mobile game

THE RAGNAROK (Ragnarok: Novice Hearts) was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on June 6, 2024, and it aims to be launched in Korea in the third quarter of 2024 and Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ragnarok: Rebirth, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth was launched in Southeast Asia on June 27, 2024, and it aims to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain PC game based on P2E systems, was launched in Thailand on July 12, 2024.

Other IP-based games

Mirren: Millennium Tour, a Turn Strategy RPG mobile game

Mirren: Millennium Tour aims to be launched in Korea in the third quarter of 2024.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC, a 2D Cinematic Profiling Adventure PC and console game

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC was launched in Japan on May 30, 2024, and it aims to be launched in Global in the second half of 2024.

KAMiBAKO, a World Craft RPG PC and console game

KAMiBAKO will be launched in Japan on August 29, 2024, and it aims to be launched in Global in the second half of 2024.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Golf Monsters is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the Ragnarok monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. has been having a soft opening since May 30, 2024, and it aims to officially open the facility in Taipei, Taiwan in the second half of 2024.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2024 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates . Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-23 30-Jun-24 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 184,082 133,727 142,133 103,253 Short-term financial instruments 277,215 201,384 357,114 259,427 Accounts receivable, net 71,213 51,733 70,130 50,946 Other receivables, net 3,637 2,642 1,020 740 Prepaid expenses 2,994 2,175 3,674 2,669 Other current financial assets 4,439 3,225 5,105 3,709 Other current assets 3,319 2,411 5,945 4,319 Total current assets 546,899 397,297 585,121 425,063 Property and equipment, net 10,151 7,374 7,859 5,709 Intangible assets, net 6,370 4,628 5,911 4,294 Deferred tax assets 5,952 4,324 5,319 3,864 Other non-current financial assets 1,824 1,325 1,772 1,287 Other non-current assets 6,985 5,074 7,887 5,730 Total assets 578,181 420,022 613,869 445,947 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 61,778 44,878 59,309 43,085 Deferred revenue 18,093 13,144 17,273 12,548 Withholdings 3,072 2,232 2,649 1,924 Accrued expense 2,313 1,680 2,050 1,489 Income tax payable 16,927 12,297 11,678 8,484 Other current liabilities 4,251 3,088 3,631 2,638 Total current liabilities 106,434 77,319 96,590 70,168 Long-term account payables 677 492 678 493 Long-term deferred revenue 1,785 1,297 2,716 1,973 Other non-current liabilities 3,175 2,307 2,141 1,555 Deferred tax liabilities 2,382 1,730 2,383 1,731 Total liabilities 114,453 83,145 104,508 75,920 Share capital 3,474 2,524 3,474 2,524 Capital surplus 27,098 19,685 26,979 19,599 Other components of equity 4,016 2,917 10,294 7,478 Retained earnings 428,499 311,285 467,934 339,932 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 463,087 336,411 508,681 369,533 Non-controlling interest 641 466 680 494 Total equity 463,728 336,877 509,361 370,027 Total liabilities and equity 578,181 420,022 613,869 445,947

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended Six months ended 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 18,065 17,025 19,445 14,126 39,721 37,510 27,249 Mobile games 98,548 218,687 99,019 71,933 357,681 197,567 143,523 Other revenue 3,166 3,182 4,503 3,271 6,439 7,669 5,571 Total net revenue 119,779 238,894 122,967 89,330 403,841 242,746 176,343 Cost of revenue 73,628 168,309 76,006 55,215 273,794 149,634 108,702 Gross profit 46,151 70,585 46,961 34,115 130,047 93,112 67,641 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,747 15,029 28,108 20,419 28,300 43,855 31,859 Research and development 3,601 2,852 4,286 3,114 5,774 7,887 5,730 Others, net (66) 3 (422) (307) (46) (488) (355) Total operating expenses 19,282 17,884 31,972 23,226 34,028 51,254 37,234 Operating profit 26,869 52,701 14,989 10,889 96,019 41,858 30,407 Finance income(costs): Finance income 6,297 4,213 8,867 6,441 9,674 15,164 11,016 Finance costs (668) (1,817) (3,799) (2,760) (4,370) (4,467) (3,245) Profit before income tax 32,498 55,097 20,057 14,570 101,323 52,555 38,178 Income tax expense 5,615 10,070 7,476 5,431 19,869 13,091 9,510 Profit for the year 26,883 45,027 12,581 9,139 81,454 39,464 28,668 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest 17 11 12 8 (28) 29 21 Owners of Parent company 26,866 45,016 12,569 9,131 81,482 39,435 28,647 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 3,866 6,478 1,809 1.31 11,726 5,675 4.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earnings per ADS - Basic and diluted 3,866 6,478 1,809 1.31 11,726 5,675 4.12

