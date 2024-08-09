Tuvalu Youth Champion Solutions to Plastic Pollution in National Competition

8 August 2024, Funafuti Tuvalu - Recognising the importance of empowering youth to take charge in creating a sustainable future for themselves, a National Schools Competition centred around the theme "Addressing Single-Use Plastic Pollution in Tuvalu" was conducted over the past two months.

The competition, launched in June, is part of efforts of the Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP) implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and funded by the Australian Government. It featured three categories: essay writing, poster design, and sculpture design for primary and secondary school students. A total of 180 students participated from schools across all eight of Tuvalu’s Islands.

The students' efforts were celebrated during a dedicated session at the Plastic Dialogue on Day 3 of the Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable, held in Funafuti, Tuvalu. The event featured a prize-giving ceremony and an exhibition of the students' creative pieces. Winners of the essay competition in each category also had the opportunity to read their written pieces to a room full of delegates at the meeting.

“I know that we love our country and want to protect it. But the truth is, we are running out of time. Plastic waste is piling up, and it's not just an eyesore - it's a health risk. Our children are playing in the dirt surrounded by plastic bags and bottles. Our fish are swimming in plastic-filled waters. It's heartbreaking.” read Iaeli Kaunatu, a Form 7 student of Fetuvalu Secondary School.

“Tackling the plastic problem in Tuvalu won't be easy, but it's necessary. We owe it to ourselves. our children and future generations to take action,” she added.

The submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges comprising representatives from the Department of Waste, the Tuvalu National Council of Women, the Public Works Department, and the SPREP POLP team.

Fa’aui Manuela, representing the Education Department, expressed her gratitude to SPREP and the POLP project for providing a platform for students to showcase their talents and have their voices heard. She commended the students, parents, and guardians for their passion for the environment and coming up with innovative and creative solutions to plastic pollution.

"As we gather for this significant event, let us remember the importance of the theme of these competitions. May our students continue to champion this cause and advocate for meaningful change," Manuela remarked.

A total of $5000 AUD was awarded as prize money with each winner receiving deposits into their newly created student saver accounts at the Development Bank of Tuvalu.