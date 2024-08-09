Ulcerative Colitis Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ulcerative colitis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.84 billion in 2023 to $7.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of ulcerative colitis, innovations in drug development, biologics and targeted therapies, improved treatment guidelines, patient advocacy and support groups.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The ulcerative colitis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in telemedicine, focus on early intervention, biosimilars market growth, research in gut microbiome, emergence of novel therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Ulcerative Colitis Market
The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the ulcerative colitis market going forward. Health expenditure refers to all spending for health-related services, family planning activities, nutrition activities, and emergency help, but excludes expenses for drinking water and sanitation. Increased healthcare spending can benefit ulcerative colitis sufferers by improving access to medical care and therapies. Hospitalization for ulcerative colitis can be significant, and hospital readmissions for flares can result in higher mortality and healthcare costs.

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the ulcerative colitis market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson.
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the ulcerative colitis market. Companies operating in the ulcerative colitis market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:
1) By Drug Type: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-TNF Biologics, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other Drug Types
2) By Disease Type: Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, Fulminant Colitis
3) By Molecule Type: Biologics, Small Molecules
4) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectables
5) By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the ulcerative colitis market in 2023. The regions covered in the ulcerative colitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ulcerative Colitis Market Definition
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and is categorized as an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue of the large intestine and causes inflammation on the superficial layer of the large intestine. It includes symptoms of diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal cramping, anemia, blood or pus in bowel movements, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Ulcerative Colitis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ulcerative colitis market size, ulcerative colitis market drivers and trends, ulcerative colitis market major players, ulcerative colitis competitors' revenues, ulcerative colitis market positioning, and ulcerative colitis market growth across geographies.

