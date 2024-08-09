Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The target acquisition systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.82 billion in 2023 to $14.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, rise in threats and conflicts, shift towards network-centric warfare, integration of ai and machine learning, upgradation of existing systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The target acquisition systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion into naval and air defense, precision strike requirements, upgradation and retrofitting, focus on network-centric warfare, rise in military modernization.

Growth Driver Of The Target Acquisition Systems Market

The increasing military budget in developing countries is significantly contributing to the growth of the target acquisition systems market going forward. The military budget refers to the sum of central government spending on all the branches of the military, including peacekeeping. The increase in military budgets will increase the growing requirement to protect national security against a variety of threats. Target acquisition systems are tracking mechanisms that are carried out by military weapons to identify prospective enemy targets in the air or on the ground, using satellite navigation data to precisely determine the target's coordinate position. Due to rising threats, the military budget has been growing to secure a more peaceful world, which has a positive effect on the target acquisition systems market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the target acquisition systems market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Safran SA, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Instro Precision Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries,.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the target acquisition systems market. Major companies operating in the target acquisition systems market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

2) By Sub System: Cameras, Scopes And Sights, Detecting And Locating Systems, Modules, Add-On Systems, Other Sub Systems

3) By Range Type: Short Range (0-8 Km), Medium Range (8-250 Km), Long Range (Above 250 Km)

4) By End Use: Military, Homeland Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the target acquisition systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global target acquisition systems market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the target acquisition systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Target Acquisition Systems Market Definition

Target acquisition systems refer to the process of finding, identifying, and locating a target in enough detail to allow for the efficient use of both lethal and non-lethal methods. Target acquisition can simply be applied to the procedure a weapon system goes through to decide which object to lock on to, as opposed to target tracking on one side and surveillance on the other, as in the case of an anti-aircraft system.

Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on target acquisition systems market size, target acquisition systems market drivers and trends, target acquisition systems market major players, target acquisition systems competitors' revenues, target acquisition systems market positioning, and target acquisition systems market growth across geographies. The target acquisition systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

