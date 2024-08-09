Bitget Introduces the First USDT Delivery Feature in Its Pre-market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, stands the first CEX to bring USDT delivery feature to its Pre-market product, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) trading solution to place advance orders. This innovation builds on the existing Token Delivery model, offering a significant enhancement aimed at mitigating user default risks during pre-market trading. The TON-based trending project Major (MAJOR) will include the pilot of USDT delivery feature in the Pre-market.

The Token Delivery model, while effective, has faced challenges when sellers miss the delivery time or experience delays in on-chain deposits. Such situations often lead to insufficient tokens in their accounts, causing delivery defaults and unnecessary losses. Bitget’s new USDT Delivery model addresses these issues by eliminating the need for sellers to deposit tokens and for buyers to subsequently sell the received tokens. Instead, profits and losses are directly and automatically settled at delivery time, thereby reducing the risk for sellers and optimizing the trading experience for buyers.

Bitget Pre-Market enables trading new coins before their official listing on Bitget, functioning as a peer-to-peer marketplace encouraging early adoption and competitive pricing. This platform enables traders to react promptly to news and events occurring outside regular trading hours, which can be crucial for capitalizing on various market-moving events.

By allowing orders to be placed before the market officially opens, pre-market trading provides investors with a strategic advantage, positioning them to anticipate and respond to potential price movements that may occur at market open. This proactive approach can significantly benefit traders looking to maximize their investment opportunities.

The introduction of the USDT Delivery feature marks a pivotal advancement for Bitget Pre-market, making it the first mover to add the feature in the crypto trading industry. This integration showcases Bitget's efforts in continuously enhancing users' experience and bringing more viable trading features to the platform. This feature can now be leveraged with the listing of MAJOR token on Pre-market today.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market platform has given users early access to 25+ high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZkSync (ZKSYNC) and more.

For more information on USDT settlements on pre-market, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04e9cd3a-fddd-49e6-994a-9f1c20627a84