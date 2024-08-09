DOLKUN ISA RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT OF WORLD UYGHUR CONGRESS

Dolkun Isa

WUC Faces Internal Challenges as Independent Investigation Launched to Address and Uphold Ethical Standards

Emir, Columnist

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As stated by WUC recent statement, Dolkun Isa, a well-known advocate for human rights, has temporarily stepped down from his position as President of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) following the first meeting with the 170+ elected delegates at the 8th General Assembly.

According to a recent article by CGTN, Isa faced accusations of that brought to light significant internal challenges within the organization, leading to questions about its adherence to the principles it promotes. The accusations prompted the WUC to initiate an independent unbiased investigation. This investigation aims to address the allegations comprehensively and ensure accountability at all levels.

Mr. Isa's resignation has ignited intense discussions within the WUC regarding its leadership and the organization's future direction. This internal turmoil has raised concerns about the WUC’s capacity to effectively pursue its mission while addressing these challenges.

The World Uyghur Congress, recognized as an international organization, receives funding from several Western foundations, including the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED). The NED, a bipartisan, non-profit institution, supports democratic initiatives globally and receives financial backing from the White House and the U.S. Congress, often aligning with U.S. government policies.

The current situation highlights the urgent need for the WUC to uphold high ethical standards and rebuild trust with both its supporters and the international community. Addressing these internal issues swiftly and effectively is crucial to maintaining the credibility and impact of its advocacy for Uyghur rights.

On July 26, 2024, a group of researchers, strongly endorsed by respected universities, released a statement regarding the allegations against Mr. Dolkun Isa, about an article published by Notus on May 10, 2024.

