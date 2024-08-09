NHGRI welcomes Marcus G. Hodges as new Intramural Training Office Director

NHGRI’s Intramural Training Office (ITO) coordinates and supports the training activities of the Intramural Research Program’s large and diverse trainee community. With a portfolio of programming and resources for trainees at all levels, the office aims to be a central resource to help trainees navigate life at NIH and launch their genomics careers. As the new ITO director, Marcus G. Hodges, Ph.D., will play a vital role for trainees, their mentors, and the genomics community.

“NHGRI would not be the same without its intramural trainees,” Dr. Hodges said. “Those trainees go on to become ambassadors for NHGRI, NIH, and the field of genomics as a whole.”

Dr. Hodges has led training and mentorship programs since 2011. After graduating from Howard University with a doctorate in biology, he helped develop and implement training programs for high- and maximum-containment laboratories while working with the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center. Dr. Hodges was also the fellowship director for the National Biosafety and Biocontainment Training Program and served on its Scientific Advisory Board.

Most recently, Dr. Hodges was lead for intramural trainee development in the Office of Policy, Communications and Education at NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). There, he integrated professional development and community-building into the research experiences of intramural trainees. During his time at NCATS, Dr. Hodges helped develop and advance several programs, including both an internship and an outreach program supporting students and postdoctoral researchers interested in translational research that was specifically designed for individuals from backgrounds underrepresented in science.

Dr. Hodges also co-created a mentorship program for staff, which provided a setting for staff to expand their mentorship skills and share knowledge and experience. This last achievement illustrates his philosophy of team mentorship, specifically the idea that every trainee should have more than one mentor.

“The field of genomics requires a more diverse workforce to continue to make scientific advancements that benefit human health,” said NHGRI Scientific Director Charles Rotimi, Ph.D. “Dr. Hodges brings invaluable experience in fostering rich environments for trainees to thrive and succeed, including those from diverse backgrounds. I am excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions to our NHGRI community, as well as to the genomics community overall.”

“For more than three decades, trainees have been a key part of the remarkable successes of NHGRI’s Intramural Research Program. Those trainees have benefited from the institute’s commitment to their successes, including through the efforts of the ITO,” said NHGRI Director Eric Green, M.D., Ph.D. “That is why I am delighted for Dr. Hodges to join us as the new ITO Director. Given his experience in designing programs that support both trainees and their mentors, I am certain Dr. Hodges will make a significant impact on the future careers of many trainees, influencing the genomics enterprise for years to come.”

Dr. Hodges began his appointment as the NHGRI ITO Director on July 15.