Navy Week Charts Course to Syracuse August 26-31

Participating Navy assets include Sailors from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron TWO, USS Constitution, Naval Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, Navy Recruiting Command, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Northeast, Office of Civilian Human Resources, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Navy eSports, U.S. Naval Academy, and the Office of Small Business Programs.

More than 60 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including a Navy Week proclamation and recognition ceremony at City Hall and a presence at the New York State Fair, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology, and much more.

The Navy's senior executive is Rear Adm. Stephen “Josh” Jackson, Deputy Director, Operations and Integration Directorate, Defense Threat Reduction Agency. During Syracuse Navy Week, he is participating in community outreach activities and engaging with local business, civic, education, and government leaders.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Syracuse.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy Warfighters to Syracuse. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors & civilians will participate in various community events across the area, including engagements with youth at the Mary Nelson Youth Foundation and Henninger High School. Sailors are volunteering at organizations in the city of Syracuse, including Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Food Bank of Central New York, among others. Residents will also enjoy free live music at venues throughout the city performed by Navy Band Northeast.

Syracuse Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people – about half of the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Syracuse Navy Week events should contact Lt. j.g. Josh Keim at (901) 232-4451 or joshua.a.keim.mil@us.navy.mil. You can find the Syracuse Navy Week schedule of events at www.outreach.navy.mil.