Shareholder Proposal Developments During the 2024 Proxy Season

This update provides an overview of shareholder proposals submitted to public companies during the 2024 proxy season,[1] including statistics and notable decisions from the staff (the “Staff”) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on no-action requests.[2]

I. Summary of Top Shareholder Proposal Takeaways from the 2024 Proxy Season

Shareholder proposal submissions rose yet again. For the fourth year in a row, the number of proposals submitted increased. In 2024, the number of proposals increased by 4% to 929—the highest number of shareholder proposal submissions since 2015.

For the fourth year in a row, the number of proposals submitted increased. In 2024, the number of proposals increased by 4% to 929—the highest number of shareholder proposal submissions since 2015. The number of governance and social proposals increased, while civic engagement and environmental proposals decreased. Governance proposals increased notably, up 13% from 2023, with the increase largely attributable to proposals related to the adoption of prescriptive majority voting director resignation bylaws. The number of social proposals also increased, up 4% compared to 2023. In contrast, civic engagement and environmental proposals declined 10% and 4%, respectively. The five most popular proposal topics in 2024, representing 34% of all shareholder proposal submissions, were (i) climate change, (ii) nondiscrimination and diversity-related, (iii) simple majority vote, (iv) director resignation bylaws, and (v) independent chair. Of the five most popular topics in 2024, all but two were also in the top five in 2023 (simple majority vote and director resignation bylaws replaced shareholder approval of certain severance agreements and special meetings).

Link to the full report can be found here.

1Analyses of shareholder proposals and no-action letters often varies depending on the time period covered, data sources, and other factors. Please see footnote 3 for additional information on our methodology.(go back)

2Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP assisted companies in submitting the shareholder proposal no-action requests discussed in this update that are marked with an asterisk (*).(go back)