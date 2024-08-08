Interfor Reports Q2’24 Results

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million and Net Loss of $76 million



BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded a Net loss in Q2’24 of $75.8 million, or $1.47 per share, compared to a Net loss of $72.9 million, or $1.42 per share in Q1’24 and a Net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.27 per share in Q2’23.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $16.7 million on sales of $771.2 million in Q2’24 versus a loss of $22.3 million on sales of $813.2 million in Q1’24 and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.9 million on sales of $871.8 million in Q2’23.

Notable items:

Production Curtailments to Reflect Ongoing Weak Lumber Market In Q2’24, lumber production totalled 1.0 billion board feet, representing a 35 million board foot decrease over the prior quarter. This decrease partially reflects the temporary production curtailments announced on April 30, 2024 and the indefinite curtailment of the Philomath, OR sawmill. Lumber prices continue to reflect an imbalance of lumber supply and demand, with demand continuing to be impacted by the elevated interest rate environment and ongoing economic uncertainty. Lumber prices decreased slightly during Q2’24 as reflected in Interfor’s average selling price of $602 per mfbm, down $8 per mfbm versus Q1’24. In response to the ongoing market weakness, Interfor plans to temporarily reduce its total lumber production by approximately 280 to 350 million board feet between August and December of 2024, representing 15 to 18% of its normal operating stance. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions across all its operations and adjust its plans accordingly.

Financial Position Interfor’s net debt to invested capital ratio was 35.0% at quarter-end, which was comparable to the preceding quarter-end ratio of 34.7%. The Company’s financial position benefited in the second quarter from $48.0 million of positive operating cash flow, including a $72.0 million reduction of working capital. This reduction of working capital was due in part to seasonal factors as well as the realization of sustainable operational efficiencies. The Company’s available liquidity improved $30.8 million quarter-over-quarter to $330.5 million at June 30, 2024. The collection of income tax refunds of approximately $59.0 million and the ongoing monetization of Coastal B.C. operations continue to be expected in the second half of 2024.





Ongoing Monetization of Coastal B.C. Operations The Company sold Coastal B.C. forest tenures totalling approximately 50,000 cubic metres of allowable annual cut (“AAC”) and related assets and liabilities for proceeds of $8.3 million and a gain of $8.2 million. Interfor held approximately 1,137,000 cubic metres of AAC for disposition at June 30, 2024, subject to approvals from the Ministry of Forests. Subsequent to quarter-end on July 29, 2024, Interfor sold 104,689 cubic metres of AAC for cash proceeds of $13.2 million.

Sale of Property and Assets of the former Philomath, OR sawmill On June 27, 2024, the Company sold property and assets of the former Philomath, OR sawmill for cash consideration of US$15.0 million. A net non-cash charge of $4.3 million was recorded in conjunction with the disposition.

Capital Investments Capital spending was $17.9 million, including $6.6 million of discretionary investment focused mainly on the multi-year rebuild of the Thomaston, GA sawmill. Total capital expenditures for 2024 are now estimated to be approximately $70.0 million, reduced by $20.0 million from prior guidance. This reduction is the result of a review of project returns considering the ongoing lumber market weakness.

Softwood Lumber Duties Interfor expensed $10.8 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on shipments of softwood lumber from its Canadian operations to the U.S. at a combined rate of 8.05%. Interfor has cumulative duties of US$569.1 million, or approximately $11.05 per share on an after-tax basis, held in trust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as at June 30, 2024. Except for US$161.8 million recorded as a receivable in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments and the fair value of rights to duties acquired, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.





Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain depressed as the economy continues to adjust to inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates, labour shortages and geo-political uncertainty, and as industry-wide lumber production continues to adjust to match demand.

Interfor expects that over the mid-term, lumber markets will continue to benefit from favourable underlying supply and demand fundamentals. Positive demand factors include the advanced age of the U.S. housing stock, a shortage of available housing and various demographic factors, while growth in lumber supply is expected to be limited by extended capital project completion and ramp-up timelines, labour availability and constrained global fibre availability.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations in multiple regions allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on capital over the business cycle. In the event of a sustained lumber market downturn, Interfor maintains flexibility to significantly reduce capital expenditures and working capital levels, and to proactively adjust its lumber production to match demand.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 Unit 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 771.2 871.8 813.2 1,584.4 1,701.7 Lumber $MM 634.8 723.2 670.7 1,305.5 1,365.7 Logs, residual products and other $MM 136.4 148.6 142.5 278.9 336.0 Operating loss $MM (63.3) (20.8) (80.9) (144.2) (57.1) Net loss $MM (75.8) (14.1) (72.9) (148.7) (55.4) Net loss per share, basic $/share (1.47) (0.27) (1.42) (2.89) (1.08) Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM (16.7) 41.9 (22.3) (39.0) 67.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % (2.2%) 4.8% (2.7%) (2.5%) 4.0% Total assets $MM 3,306.8 3,603.9 3,426.3 3,306.8 3,603.9 Total debt $MM 970.0 918.5 980.7 970.0 918.5 Net debt3 $MM 876.9 815.7 897.4 876.9 815.7 Net debt to invested capital3 % 35.0% 29.6% 34.7% 35.0% 29.6% Annualized return on capital employed3 % (11.1%) (1.1%) (9.1%) (10.2%) (3.1%) Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 1,034 1,023 1,069 2,104 2,054 U.S. South million fbm 476 468 480 956 941 U.S. Northwest million fbm 124 165 141 265 307 Eastern Canada million fbm 276 249 288 565 499 B.C. million fbm 158 141 160 318 307 Lumber sales million fbm 1,055 1,116 1,100 2,155 2,120 Lumber - average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 602 649 610 606 644 Key Statistics Benchmark lumber prices5 SYP Composite US$ per mfbm 356 446 383 370 444 KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ US$ per mfbm 424 452 455 440 440 Eastern SPF Composite US$ per mfbm 469 474 489 479 474 Western SPF Composite US$ per mfbm 385 372 416 401 386 USD/CAD exchange rate6 Average 1 USD in CAD 1.3683 1.3428 1.3486 1.3586 1.3477 Closing 1 USD in CAD 1.3687 1.3240 1.3550 1.3687 1.3240

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Gross sales including duties and freight. Based on Random Lengths Benchmark Lumber Pricing. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s Net debt at June 30, 2024 was $876.9 million, or 35.0% of invested capital, representing an increase of $34.2 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2023.

As at June 30, 2024 the Company had net working capital of $314.4 million and available liquidity of $330.5 million, based on the available borrowing capacity under its $600.0 million Revolving Term Line (“Term Line”).

The Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including a maximum net debt to total capitalization ratio of 50.0% and a minimum EBITDA interest coverage ratio of two times, which becomes effective if the net debt to total capitalization ratio exceeds 42.5%. As at June 30, 2024, Interfor was fully in compliance with all covenants relating to the Term Line and Senior Secured Notes.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, Millions of Dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net debt Net debt, period opening $897.4 $880.0 $842.7 $720.3 Net repayment of Senior Secured Notes - (7.1) - (7.1) Term Line net drawings (repayments) (20.5) - 40.4 149.5 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (9.1) (40.0) (36.7) (29.2) Foreign currency translation impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and debt 9.1 (17.2) 30.5 (17.8) Net debt, period ending $876.9 $815.7 $876.9 $815.7

On March 26, 2024, the Company issued US$33.3 million of Series I Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 6.37% with principal repayment due at final maturity on March 26, 2030. The proceeds were used to settle US$33.3 million of principal under the Company’s existing Series C Senior Secured Notes due on March 26, 2024.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of June 30, 2024:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Millions of Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $600.0 $662.1 $1,262.1 Less: Drawings 307.9 662.1 970.0 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 54.7 - 54.7 Unused portion of facility $237.4 $ - 237.4 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 93.1 Available liquidity at June 30, 2024 $330.5

Interfor’s Term Line matures in December 2026 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities in the years 2025-2033.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totalling $32.4 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This MD&A makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 Millions of Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts1 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $(75.8) $(14.1) $(72.9) $(148.7) $(55.4) Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 46.7 46.7 46.7 93.4 91.8 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 11.4 9.9 10.9 22.3 22.1 Finance costs 11.8 13.3 11.9 23.7 24.2 Income tax recovery (22.3) (8.1) (10.8) (33.1) (19.6) EBITDA (28.2) 47.7 (14.2) (42.4) 63.1 Add: Long-term incentive compensation expense (recovery) (2.4) 2.8 (1.7) (4.1) 5.4 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 6.2 (13.7) 16.6 22.8 (13.7) Other expense (income) excluding business interruption insurance 16.8 5.0 (25.7) (8.9) 11.4 Asset write-downs (recoveries) and restructuring costs (9.1) 0.1 2.7 (6.4) 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA $(16.7) $41.9 $(22.3) $(39.0) $67.9 Sales $771.2 $871.8 $813.2 $1,584.4 $1,701.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2.2%) 4.8% (2.7%) (2.5%) 4.0% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $970.0 $918.5 $980.7 $970.0 $918.5 Cash and cash equivalents (93.1) (102.8) (83.3) (93.1) (102.8) Total net debt $876.9 $815.7 $897.4 $876.9 $815.7 Invested capital Net debt $876.9 $815.7 $897.4 $876.9 $815.7 Shareholders' equity 1,626.1 1,943.2 1,689.7 1,626.1 1,943.2 Total invested capital $2,503.0 $2,758.9 $2,587.1 $2,503.0 $2,758.9 Net debt to invested capital2 35.0% 29.6% 34.7% 35.0% 29.6% Annualized return on capital employed Net loss $(75.8) $(14.1) $(72.9) $(148.7) $(55.4) Add: Finance costs 11.8 13.3 11.9 23.7 24.2 Income tax recovery (22.3) (8.1) (10.8) (33.1) (19.6) Loss before income taxes and finance costs $(86.3) $(8.9) $(71.8) $(158.1) $(50.8) Capital Employed Total assets $3,306.8 $3,603.9 $3,426.3 $3,306.8 $3,603.9 Current liabilities (307.4) (318.9) (332.3) (307.4) (318.9) Less: Current portion of long-term debt 45.6 44.1 45.2 45.6 44.1 Current portion of lease liabilities 21.7 15.8 20.5 21.7 15.8 Capital employed, end of period $3,066.7 $3,344.9 $3,159.7 $3,066.7 $3,344.9 Capital employed, beginning of period 3,159.7 3,419.3 3,125.4 3,125.4 3,316.0 Average capital employed $3,113.2 $3,382.1 $3,142.6 $3,096.1 $3,330.4 Loss before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed (2.8%) (0.3%) (2.3%) (5.1%) (1.5%) Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 Annualized return on capital employed (11.1%) (1.1%) (9.1%) (10.2%) (3.1%)

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (millions of Canadian Dollars except per share amounts) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Sales $771.2 $871.8 $1,584.4 $1,701.7 Costs and expenses: Production 763.5 798.5 1,571.7 1,575.3 Selling and administration 13.6 17.6 33.4 34.8 Long-term incentive compensation expense (recovery) (2.4) 2.8 (4.1) 5.4 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 10.8 17.0 18.3 27.7 Depreciation of plant and equipment 46.7 46.7 93.4 91.8 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 11.4 9.9 22.3 22.1 843.6 892.5 1,735.0 1,757.1 Operating loss before asset write-downs (recoveries) and restructuring costs (72.4) (20.7) (150.6) (55.4) Asset write-downs (recoveries) and restructuring costs (9.1) 0.1 (6.4) 1.7 Operating loss (63.3) (20.8) (144.2) (57.1) Finance costs (11.8) (13.3) (23.7) (24.2) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) (6.2) 13.7 (22.8) 13.7 Other income (expense) (16.8) (1.8) 8.9 (7.4) (34.8) (1.4) (37.6) (17.9) Loss before income taxes (98.1) (22.2) (181.8) (75.0) Income tax expense (recovery): Current (3.6) (12.6) (1.0) (18.1) Deferred (18.7) 4.5 (32.1) (1.5) (22.3) (8.1) (33.1) (19.6) Net loss $(75.8) $(14.1) $(148.7) $(55.4) Net loss per share Basic $(1.47) $(0.27) $(2.89) $(1.08) Diluted $(1.47) $(0.27) $(2.89) $(1.08)





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (millions of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net loss $(75.8) $(14.1) $(148.7) $(55.4) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net loss: Defined benefit plan actuarial gain, net of tax 0.4 - 3.0 0.7 Items that may be recycled to Net loss: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax 11.6 (28.2) 41.1 (29.7) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 12.0 (28.2) 44.1 (29.0) Comprehensive loss $(63.8) $(42.3) $(104.6) $(84.4)





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (millions of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net loss $(75.8) $(14.1) $(148.7) $(55.4) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 46.7 46.7 93.4 91.8 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 11.4 9.9 22.3 22.1 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (18.7) 4.5 (32.1) (1.5) Current income tax recovery (3.6) (12.6) (1.0) (18.1) Finance costs 11.8 13.3 23.7 24.2 Other assets - 0.2 (0.4) 0.3 Reforestation liability (2.6) (10.1) 0.5 (5.3) Provisions and other liabilities (3.2) 5.4 (4.4) 8.1 Stock option vesting 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 Net write-down (recovery) of plant, equipment and other (10.0) - (8.9) 1.5 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 3.8 (8.6) 14.5 (8.4) Gain on lease modification (0.7) - (0.7) - Other expense (income) 16.8 1.8 (8.9) 7.4 Income taxes refunded (paid) (0.1) (1.4) 1.5 (1.8) (24.0) 35.2 (48.9) 65.3 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other 35.2 16.2 37.0 (37.7) Inventories 56.4 97.4 68.2 64.9 Prepayments (8.2) (12.3) (4.7) (8.8) Trade accounts payable and provisions (11.4) (13.5) (20.2) (45.2) 48.0 123.0 31.4 38.5 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (16.0) (57.5) (42.5) (120.6) Additions to roads and bridges (1.9) (0.2) (1.4) (0.7) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - 0.5 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other 21.0 0.6 22.1 4.7 Net proceeds (payments) related to B.C. Coast monetization (2.1) - 26.9 - Net proceeds from deposits and other assets 1.6 0.4 0.6 1.3 2.6 (56.7) 5.7 (114.8) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses - - - 0.1 Interest payments (15.2) (15.0) (29.1) (28.1) Lease liability payments (5.8) (4.2) (11.7) (8.7) Debt refinancing costs - - - (0.2) Revolving Term Line net drawings (repayments) (20.5) - 40.4 149.5 Additions to Senior Secured Notes - - 45.3 - Repayments of Senior Secured Notes - (7.1) (45.3) (7.1) (41.5) (26.3) (0.4) 105.5 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency 0.7 (3.4) 1.4 (4.0) Increase in cash 9.8 36.6 38.1 25.2 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 83.3 66.2 55.0 77.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $93.1 $102.8 $93.1 $102.8





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (millions of Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $93.1 $55.0 Trade accounts receivable and other 153.3 184.4 Income tax receivable 67.9 68.4 Inventories 275.5 339.2 Prepayments 32.0 26.9 621.8 673.9 Employee future benefits 16.9 15.5 Deposits and other assets 275.0 274.6 Right of use assets 42.7 37.1 Property, plant and equipment 1,576.3 1,612.9 Roads and bridges 26.5 35.9 Timber licences 167.4 170.4 Goodwill and other intangible assets 573.0 574.7 Deferred income taxes 7.2 5.3 $3,306.8 $3,400.3 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $225.1 $258.9 Current portion of long-term debt 45.6 44.1 Reforestation liability 14.7 15.8 Lease liabilities 21.7 17.2 Income taxes payable 0.3 0.2 307.4 336.2 Reforestation liability 30.6 28.4 Lease liabilities 21.6 23.1 Long-term debt 924.4 853.6 Employee future benefits 11.3 11.3 Provisions and other liabilities 47.3 54.6 Deferred income taxes 338.1 362.7 Equity: Share capital 408.9 408.9 Contributed surplus 6.5 6.2 Translation reserve 186.6 145.5 Retained earnings 1,024.1 1,169.8 1,626.1 1,730.4 $3,306.8 $3,400.3





Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: “L. Sauder” “C. Griffin” Director Director

The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q2’24 are available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.interfor.com.

