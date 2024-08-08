Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2024     2023 Change     2024     2023 Change
Revenue $ 213,334   $ 208,845 2%   $ 418,020   $ 446,622 (6%)
Operating income   14,612     9,401 55%     36,642     37,421 (2%)
EBITDA (1)   37,447     30,255 24%     80,737     78,730 3%
Cashflow   38,094     29,408 30%     70,931     78,080 (9%)
Net income   15,454     6,180 150%     30,917     30,218 2%
Attributable to shareholders   15,472     6,201 150%     30,954     30,241 2%
                           
Per Share Data (Diluted)                          
EBITDA (1) $ 0.93   $ 0.74 26%   $ 2.00   $ 1.89 6%
Cashflow $ 0.95   $ 0.72 32%   $ 1.75   $ 1.88 (7%)
                           
Attributable to shareholders:                          
Net income $ 0.39   $ 0.15 160%   $ 0.77   $ 0.73 5%
                           
Common shares (000’s)(4)                          
Basic   39,329     40,325 (2%)     39,740     40,821 (3%)
Diluted   40,060     41,048 (2%)     40,453     41,568 (3%)
                           
                  June 30     December 31  
Financial Position at                 2024     2023 Change
Total Assets   $ 936,356   $ 861,658 9%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 100,983     100,834 -
Working Capital (2)     71,816     123,439 (42%)
Net Debt (3)     29,167     - nm
Shareholders’ Equity     549,999     530,758 4%
                           

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 represent record second quarter financial results. Relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia, the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) on March 7, 2024 and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment more than offset a year over year decline in drilling and completion activity in the United States.  


Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2024     2023 Change   2024     2023 Change
Revenue $ 67,889   $ 54,282 25%   $ 149,100   $ 136,818 9%
EBITDA (1) $ 14,505   $ 9,891 47%   $ 36,851   $ 30,160 22%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   21%     18% 17%     25%     22% 14%
Operating days(2)   2,075     1,974 5%     4,851     4,843 -
Canada   1,082     1,094 (1%)     3,093     3,014 3%
United States   346     571 (39%)     705     1,161 (39%)
Australia   647     309 109%     1,053     668 58%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 32,718   $ 27,498 19%   $ 30,736   $ 28,251 9%
Canada   25,563     25,396 1%     26,805     26,431 1%
United States   28,905     27,319 6%     28,909     28,227 2%
Australia   46,722     35,275 32%     43,506     36,500 19%
Utilization   22%     23% (4%)     26%     29% (10%)
Canada   15%     16% (6%)     22%     22% -
United States   32%     52% (38%)     32%     51% (37%)
Australia   44%     68% (35%)     48%     74% (35%)
Rigs, average for period   105     94 12%     101     94 7%
Canada   77     76 1%     77     76 1%
United States   12     12 -     12     13 (8%)
Australia   16     5 220%     12     5 140%

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Canadian drilling activity during the second quarter of 2024 was consistent with 2023. The decline in United States drilling activity that began in the third quarter of 2023 continued into the second quarter of 2024. In Australia, Saxon contributed $19.2 million of revenue during the second quarter of 2024. The substantial year over year increase in second quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates.   


Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2024     2023 Change   2024     2023 Change
Revenue $ 17,798   $ 19,812 (10%)   $ 40,177   $ 44,225 (9%)
EBITDA (1) $ 6,064   $ 7,064 (14%)   $ 15,779   $ 16,714 (6%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   34%     36% (6%)     39%     38% 3%
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 16,257   $ 15,428 5%   $ 28,543   $ 22,291 28%
Pieces of rental equipment   7,940     7,667 4%     7,940     7,667 4%
Canada   7,030     6,779 4%     7,030     6,779 4%
United States   910     888 2%     910     888 2%
Rental equipment utilization   14%     15% (7%)     18%     21% (14%)
Canada   12%     14% (14%)     15%     18% (17%)
United States   32%     34% (6%)     35%     40% (13%)
Heavy trucks   66     69 (4%)     66     69 (4%)
Canada   45     48 (6%)     45     48 (6%)
United States   21     21 -     21     21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment decreased as compared to 2023 due to lower industry activity in the United States. The year-over-year decline in second-quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was a result of lower equipment utilization given this segment’s relatively high fixed cost structure. Partially offsetting the impact of lower equipment utilization on revenue and EBITDA was a modest increase in revenue per utilized piece of equipment.


Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2024     2023 Change   2024     2023 Change
Revenue $ 109,454   $ 113,130 (3%)   $ 186,980   $ 211,248 (11%)
EBITDA (1) $ 17,559   $ 12,399 42%   $ 28,459   $ 24,998 14%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   16%     11% 45%     15%     12% 25%
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   54,476     41,842 30%     54,476     41,842 30%
Canada   16,156     19,202 (16%)     16,156     19,202 (16%)
United States   38,320     22,640 69%     38,320     22,640 69%
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   80%     78% 3%     77%     78% (1%)
Canada   70%     84% (17%)     69%     78% (12%)
United States   84%     73% 15%     80%     77% 4%
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 204.6   $ 185.6 10%   $ 204.6   $ 185.6 10%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year-over-year decrease in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to lower fabrication sales resulting from a shift in customer preference towards renting compression units in the United States. The resulting increase in horsepower on rent contributed to improved second quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margins for 2024 as compared to 2023. The fabrication sales backlog strengthened during the second quarter of 2024, increasing by $18.9 million from the $185.7 million sales backlog at March 31, 2024.


Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2024     2023 Change   2024     2023 Change
Revenue $ 18,193   $ 21,621 (16%)   $ 41,763   $ 54,331 (23%)
EBITDA (1) $ 2,087   $ 2,854 (27%)   $ 6,401   $ 11,133 (43%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   11%     13% (15%)     15%     20% (25%)
Service hours(2)   18,063     22,630 (20%)     42,627     55,876 (24%)
Canada   8,410     9,357 (10%)     23,817     26,848 (11%)
United States   3,115     5,767 (46%)     6,630     12,411 (47%)
Australia   6,538     7,506 (13%)     12,180     16,617 (27%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,007   $ 955 5%   $ 980   $ 972 1%
Canada   945     941 -     963     969 (1%)
United States   937     993 (6%)     891     998 (11%)
Australia   1,121     945 19%     1,060     959 11%
Utilization(3)   20%     25% (20%)     25%     32% (22%)
Canada   17%     18% (6%)     24%     26% (8%)
United States   29%     58% (50%)     30%     62% (52%)
Australia   25%     29% (14%)     23%     32% (28%)
Rigs, average for period   79     79 -     79     79 -
Canada   55     56 (2%)     55     56 (2%)
United States   12     11 9%     12     11 9%
Australia   12     12 -     12     12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Second quarter WS segment revenue and EBITDA decreased as compared to 2024 due to lower activity in all jurisdictions. Canadian activity was negatively impacted by lower well abandonment activity. Activity levels in the United States were significantly lower due to reduced industry activity levels, due in part to significant customer consolidation. Field activity in Australia was somewhat restricted during the second quarter of 2024 due to periods of wet weather although price increases following certain rig upgrades mitigated the impact of lower service hours on revenue.


Corporate

During the second quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. $20.7 million of capital expenditures were made during the second quarter of 2024.

Total Energy exited the second quarter of 2024 with $71.8 million of positive working capital, including $24.8 million of cash, and $85 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in working capital at June 30, 2024 is a $42.0 million mortgage loan that became current debt as it matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt (which bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.10%) at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2024 was 5.62%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain stable. While North American natural gas spot market price weakness has negatively impacted North American gas drilling activity, particularly in the United States, relatively strong oil prices and the pending completion of several LNG export facilities have provided tailwinds for the North American energy services industry, particularly in Canada.

The significant investment in Total Energy’s Australian business, including the acquisition of Saxon in March, began to pay dividends in the second quarter of 2024. Synergies arising from the ongoing integration of Saxon with Savanna Australia and the completion of several capital projects during the third quarter of 2024 will see this momentum continue. In late July, a Saxon drilling rig was reactivated and in early August a service rig returned to service following its recertification and upgrade. Both rigs are operating under long term contracts. In addition, a newly constructed drilling rig is scheduled to commence operations by September under a long term contract.

Despite weak near term North American natural gas prices, demand for compression and processing equipment remains steady, driven by continued infrastructure investment to support expansion of North American LNG export capacity. The Company’s significant investment in growing the CPS segment’s compression rental fleet during the first half of 2024 was reflected in that segment’s second quarter results. This investment will continue to benefit the CPS segment going forward as it was supported by long term contracts.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 9, 2024 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (844) 763-8274 or (647) 484-8814. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 9, 2024 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 7163493).


Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    June 30
 		December 31
      2024     2023  
    (unaudited) (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,764   $ 47,935  
Accounts receivable     146,184     137,604  
Inventory     119,886     98,179  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     14,126     16,735  
      304,960     300,453  
           
Property, plant and equipment     624,058     557,152  
Deferred income tax asset     3,285     -  
Goodwill     4,053     4,053  
    $ 936,356   $ 861,658  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 124,314   $ 116,794  
Deferred revenue     50,025     39,321  
Contingent consideration on business acquisition     2,738     -  
Income taxes payable     3,898     9,771  
Dividends payable     3,496     3,198  
Current portion of lease liabilities     6,697     5,880  
Current portion of long-term debt     41,976     2,050  
      233,144     177,014  
           
Long-term debt     90,000     90,947  
           
Lease liabilities     10,983     9,887  
           
Deferred income tax liability     52,230     53,052  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital     244,223     251,283  
Contributed surplus     4,755     4,805  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (18,204)     (25,506)  
Non-controlling interest     284     521  
Retained earnings     318,941     299,655  
      549,999     530,758  
           
    $ 936,356   $ 861,658  
               


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

      Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
                   
Revenue   $ 213,334   $ 208,845   $ 418,020   $ 446,622  
                   
Cost of services     164,333     169,049     312,562     347,035  
Selling, general and administration     11,441     10,126     24,175     21,559  
Other (income) expense     (196)     (440)     124     (446)  
Share-based compensation     713     367     1,422     756  
Depreciation     22,431     20,342     43,095     40,297  
Operating income     14,612     9,401     36,642     37,421  
                   
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     404     512     1,000     1,012  
Finance costs, net     (2,156)     (1,796)     (3,988)     (3,499)  
Net income before income taxes     12,860     8,117     33,654     34,934  
                   
Current income tax expense     1,046     47     5,018     371  
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense     (3,640)     1,890     (2,281)     4,345  
Total income tax (recovery) expense     (2,594)     1,937     2,737     4,716  
                   
Net income   $ 15,454   $ 6,180   $ 30,917   $ 30,218  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to:                  
Shareholders of the Company   $ 15,472   $ 6,201   $ 30,954   $ 30,241  
Non-controlling interest     (18)     (21)     (37)     (23)  
                   
Income per share                  
Basic   $ 0.39   $ 0.15   $ 0.78   $ 0.74  
Diluted   $ 0.39   $ 0.15   $ 0.77   $ 0.73  
                   


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

      Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
                   
Net income   $ 15,454   $ 6,180   $ 30,917   $ 30,218  
                   
Foreign currency translation     5,667     (4,682)     7,302     (5,300)  
                   
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   5,667     (4,682)     7,302     (5,300)  
                   
Total comprehensive income   $ 21,121   $ 1,498   $ 38,219   $ 24,918  
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                  
                   
Shareholders of the Company   $ 21,139   $ 1,519   $ 38,256   $ 24,941  
Non-controlling interest     (18)     (21)     (37)     (23)  
                           


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30
 		Six months ended
June 30
    2024 2023 2024 2023
                   
Cash provided by (used in):                  
                   
Operations:                  
Net income for the period   $ 15,454   $ 6,180   $ 30,917   $ 30,218  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:                  
Depreciation     22,431     20,342     43,095     40,297  
Share-based compensation     713     367     1,422     756  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (404)     (512)     (1,000)     (1,012)  
Finance costs, net     2,156     1,796     3,988     3,499  
Foreign currency translation     933     (702)     663     (350)  
Current income tax expense     1,046     47     5,018     371  
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense     (3,640)     1,890     (2,281)     4,345  
Income taxes paid     (595)     -     (10,891)     (44)  
Cashflow     38,094     29,408     70,931     78,080  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:                  
Accounts receivable     (18)     22,124     (8,580)     5,120  
Inventory     (6,960)     (9,241)     (21,707)     (20,044)  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     (1,103)     (491)     2,609     146  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (4,465)     14,534     12,867     18,546  
Deferred revenue     3,639     (12,432)     10,704     (8,205)  
Cash provided by operating activities     29,187     43,902     66,824     73,643  
Investing:                  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (20,703)     (12,665)     (50,338)     (42,454)  
Cash paid on acquisition     -     -     (47,350)     -  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     922     741     1,549     1,504  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     (305)     (10,229)     3,701     2,504  
Cash used in investing activities     (20,086)     (22,153)     (92,438)     (38,446)  
Financing:                  
Advancements of long-term debt     -     -     60,000     -  
Repayment of long-term debt     (10,513)     (10,496)     (21,021)     (15,993)  
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,763)     (1,539)     (3,392)     (3,156)  
Dividends to shareholders     (3,596)     (3,242)     (6,794)     (5,732)  
Repurchase of common shares     (11,946)     (3,275)     (12,670)     (11,289)  
Shares issued on exercise of stock options     64     -     64     -  
Partnership distributions     -     -     (200)     -  
Interest paid     (1,622)     (1,559)     (13,544)     (3,222)  
                   
Cash (used in) from financing activities     (29,376)     (20,111)     2,443     (39,392)  
                   
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (20,275)     1,638     (23,171)     (4,195)  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     45,039     28,228     47,935     34,061  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 24,764   $ 29,866   $ 24,764   $ 29,866  
                   


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well  Corporate
  Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 67,889   $ 17,798   $ 109,454   $ 18,193   $ -   $ 213,334  
                         
Cost of services   51,392     9,853     88,179     14,909     -     164,333  
Selling, general and administration   2,060     2,162     3,795     1,173     2,251     11,441  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (196)     (196)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     713     713  
Depreciation   12,039     5,019     2,622     2,424     327     22,431  
Operating income (loss)   2,398     764     14,858     (313)     (3,095)     14,612  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   68     281     79     (24)     -     404  
Finance costs, net   (16)     (46)     (110)     (22)     (1,962)     (2,156)  
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   2,450     999     14,827     (359)     (5,057)     12,860  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   424,342     163,914     276,447     70,130     1,523     936,356  
Total liabilities   78,649     29,854     106,665     6,063     165,126     386,357  
Capital expenditures   8,777     2,388     3,732     5,806     -     20,703  


      Canada     United States     Australia     Total  
                           
Revenue   $ 76,906   $ 98,471   $ 37,957   $ 213,334  
Non-current assets (2)     368,701     137,395     122,015     628,111  


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well  Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 54,282   $ 19,812   $ 113,130   $ 21,621   $ -   $ 208,845  
                         
Cost of services   42,783     10,994     97,513     17,759     -     169,049  
Selling, general and administration   1,986     2,076     3,218     1,072     1,774     10,126  
Other (income) expense   (288)     (7)     43     -     (188)     (440)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     367     367  
Depreciation   9,479     4,845     2,614     3,142     262     20,342  
Operating income (loss)   322     1,904     9,742     (352)     (2,215)     9,401  
                         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   90     315     43     64     -     512  
Finance costs, net   (15)     (17)     (111)     (17)     (1,636)     (1,796)  
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   397     2,202     9,674     (305)     (3,851)     8,117  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   354,433     177,972     278,289     75,584     1,839     888,117  
Total liabilities   65,250     27,464     132,616     6,196     126,637     358,163  
Capital expenditures   7,614     2,596     542     1,913     -     12,665  


    Canada     United States     Australia     Total  
                         
Revenue $ 83,257   $ 98,820   $ 26,768   $ 208,845  
Non-current assets (2)   395,421     128,222     47,394     571,037  

(1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well Corporate
  Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 149,100   $ 40,177   $ 186,980   $ 41,763   $ -   $ 418,020  
                         
Cost of services   107,284     20,768     151,730     32,780     -     312,562  
Selling, general and administration   5,066     4,423     6,921     2,558     5,207     24,175  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     124     124  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     1,422     1,422  
Depreciation   22,382     10,083     5,211     4,823     596     43,095  
Operating income (loss)   14,368     4,903     23,118     1,602     (7,349)     36,642  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   101     793     130     (24)     -     1,000  
Finance costs, net   (38)     (87)     (212)     (45)     (3,606)     (3,988)  
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   14,431     5,609     23,036     1,533     (10,955)     33,654  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   424,342     163,914     276,447     70,130     1,523     936,356  
Total liabilities   78,649     29,854     106,665     6,063     165,126     386,357  
Capital expenditures   21,578     5,173     14,187     9,400     -     50,338  


      Canada     United States     Australia     Total  
                           
Revenue   $ 179,970   $ 177,588   $ 60,462   $ 418,020  
Non-current assets (2)     368,701     137,395     122,015     628,111  


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 136,818   $ 44,225   $ 211,248   $ 54,331   $ -   $ 446,622  
                         
Cost of services   102,201     23,897     179,485     41,452     -     347,035  
Selling, general and administration   4,971     4,134     6,795     1,916     3,743     21,559  
Other (income) expense   (288)     (7)     43     -     (194)     (446)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     756     756  
Depreciation   18,527     9,717     5,237     6,289     527     40,297  
Operating income (loss)   11,407     6,484     19,688     4,674     (4,832)     37,421  
                         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   226     513     73     170     30     1,012  
Finance costs, net   (30)     (35)     (232)     (33)     (3,169)     (3,499)  
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   11,603     6,962     19,529     4,811     (7,971)     34,934  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   354,433     177,972     278,289     75,584     1,839     888,117  
Total liabilities   65,250     27,464     132,616     6,196     126,637     358,163  
Capital expenditures   31,434     4,134     2,515     4,371     -     42,454  


      Canada     United States     Australia     Total  
                           
Revenue   $ 191,384   $ 203,827   $ 51,411   $ 446,622  
Non-current assets (2)     395,421     128,222     47,394     571,037  

(1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights
(1)   EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.
(2)   Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.
(3)   Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.
(4)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
     

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


