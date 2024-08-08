Submit Release
RIDOH Recommends Closing the Swimming Areas at Kent County YMCA, Kingston's Camp, and Camp Hoffman

RHODE ISLAND, August 8 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming area at Kent County YMCA in Warwick, Kingston's Camp, and Camp Hoffman in South Kingstown due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/beaches/

