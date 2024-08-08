Submit Release
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF T.C. SHEPPARD

FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote T.C. Sheppard to Senior Vice President of Sales and Consumer Finance.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “T.C. has excelled in his prior role of Vice President of Consumer Finance. Since his last promotion in 2020, sales have increased from $20.3 million in 2020 to $31.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 54%. Additionally, our notes receivable portfolio has increased from $44.3 million at year end 2020 to $83.3 million as of Q2 2024, representing an increase of 88%. He has done an excellent job working with our community managers and customers to obtain financing and ultimately close home sales. Our sales and finance operation has grown over the years and should continue to grow as demand for sales at our communities increases. We are proud to promote T.C. Sheppard to Senior Vice President of Sales and Consumer Finance.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

