Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces First Quarter Results

June 30, 2024 Quarter Highlights:

Net earnings of approximately $2.6 million

Sales of approximately $114.6 million

Working capital balance at quarter-end of approximately $123.6 million



“We are pleased to report profitable results for our first quarter in a period of challenging price dynamics,” said Michael J. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first quarter results further highlight our strategy as we captured hedging gains of approximately $5.4 million that worked as intended to help offset physical margin compression we experienced during the quarter as HRC price continued a downward trend,” Taylor concluded.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (the “2024 quarter”), the Company recorded net earnings of approximately $2.6 million ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $114.6 million compared to net earnings of approximately $7.7 million ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $137.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “2023 quarter”). Sales volume for the 2024 quarter consisted of approximately 119,000 tons of inventory sold and another 24,000 tons of toll processing customer owned material compared to 2023 quarter sales volume consisting of approximately 129,000 tons of inventory sold and another 24,000 tons of toll processing. The decline in sales volume for the 2024 quarter was related to a combination of challenging conditions for some of our customers and extended planned downtime for equipment upgrades and maintenance at the Company’s Sinton and Decatur facilities.

The table below provides our unaudited statements of operations for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 Net Sales $ 114,551 $ 137,298 Cost of materials sold 96,414 108,203 Processing and warehousing expense 8,178 6,606 Delivery Expense 6,051 5,446 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,511 5,937 Depreciation and amortization 795 749 Earnings (loss) from operations (1,398 ) 10,357 Gain on economic hedges of risk 5,375 430 Interest expense (681 ) (540 ) Other income 3 6 Earnings before income taxes 3,299 10,253 Income tax expense 732 2,563 Net earnings $ 2,567 $ 7,690 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 1.04

The table below provides summarized unaudited balance sheets as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS: Current Assets 162,416 170,064 Noncurrent Assets 60,374 59,955 Total Assets 222,790 230,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current Liabilities 38,800 54,107 Noncurrent Liabilities 54,303 48,437 Total Liabilities 93,103 102,544 Total Stockholders' Equity 129,687 127,475 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 222,790 230,019

FLAT-ROLL SEGMENT OPERATIONS

Flat-roll product segment sales for the 2024 quarter totaled approximately $103.4 million compared to approximately $125.2 million for the 2023 quarter. The flat-roll segment had sales volume of approximately 109,000 tons from inventory and another 24,000 tons of toll processing for the 2024 quarter compared to approximately 120,000 tons from inventory and 24,000 tons of toll processing for the 2023 quarter. The average per ton selling price of flat-roll segment inventory decreased from approximately $1,038 per ton in the 2023 quarter to approximately $932 per ton in the 2024 quarter. The flat-roll segment recorded operating profits of approximately $2.7 million and $11.8 million for the 2024 quarter and 2023 quarter, respectively.

TUBULAR SEGMENT OPERATIONS

Tubular product segment sales for the 2024 quarter totaled approximately $11.2 million compared to approximately $12.1 million for the 2023 quarter. Sales volume increased from approximately 9,000 tons for the 2023 quarter to approximately 10,000 tons for the 2024 quarter. The average per ton selling price of tubular segment inventory decreased from approximately $1,358 per ton for the 2023 quarter to approximately $1,140 per ton for the 2024 quarter. The tubular segment recorded an operating loss of approximately $1.2 million for the 2024 quarter compared to an operating profit of approximately $2.3 million for the 2023 quarter.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

We utilize hot-rolled coil (“HRC”) futures to manage price risk on unsold inventory and longer-term fixed price sales agreements. We typically account for our hedging activities under mark-to-market (“MTM”) accounting treatment and all hedging decisions are intended to protect the value of our inventory and produce more consistent financial results over price cycles. With MTM accounting treatment it is possible that hedging related gains or losses might be recognized in a different fiscal year or fiscal quarter than the corresponding improvement or contraction in our physical margins. For the 2024 quarter, we recognized a gain on hedging activities of approximately $5.4 million.

OUTLOOK

“Friedman remains in strong financial position and ready to capitalize on both short-term and long-term opportunities,” Taylor said. “Despite the current macro-economic headwinds, I see a favorable long-term demand outlook for the industry and our products and believe we have a team uniquely qualified to recognize Friedman’s fullest potential.”

The Company expects sales volume for its second quarter of fiscal 2025 to be similar to the sales volume for the first quarter. The second quarter started with further decline in HRC price but as of the date of this release, HRC index prices have started to increase and HRC futures are pricing in further increases. The Company may experience a generally challenging margin environment in the second quarter but, if sustained, the increasing HRC price should result in improved physical margins toward the end of the second quarter and entering the third quarter.

