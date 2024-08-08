Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2024 and Provides Business Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and provides a business update



Recent Operational Highlights:

Certification of Teal 2 as Blue UAS received from U.S. Department of Defense

Continued global sales expansion into Middle East and Latin American markets

Selected by U.S. Army as finalist for Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record

Launched Red Cat Futures Initiative Drone Industry Consortium

Introduced new Family of Low-Cost, Portable ISR and Precision Strike Systems

Formed new industry partnerships to integrate advanced AI and GPS-denied capabilities

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues in fiscal 2024 increased 286% year-over-year to $17.8 million

Fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues with $6.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter

Completed divesture of Consumer segment in February 2024

Over $10.4 million of combined cash and account receivable balances as of April 30, 2024

Reduced quarterly cash burn to $1.6 million



“Small Drones have become a crucial tool in modern military operations, offering new capabilities and changing the dynamics of warfare,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “Our singular focus on addressing this shift and innovation that supports the needs of the warfighter has spurred rapid growth for us as a business. We believe that the next six months will be a significant catalyst for mass production of our Family of Systems as governments across the globe begin supplying their armed forces with small drones.”

“We are ending the fiscal year in a fundamentally strong position, reporting solid results that include a year-over-year consolidated revenue increase of 286 percent to $17.8 million,” said Leah Lunger, Red Cat CFO. “Our performance reflects Red Cat's ability to consistently fulfill existing domestic and international contracts, and we have a robust and growing pipeline of new orders. Additionally, our pending acquisition of FlightWave as well as partnerships through the Red Cat Futures Initiative provide a runway for product diversification, new revenue streams, and continued financial growth.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “ Dominate the Night™ ” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 6,067,169 $ 15,987,687 Accounts receivable, net 4,361,090 719,862 Inventory, including deposits 8,610,125 9,280,073 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 12,882,939 23,905,947 Equity method investee 5,142,500 — Note receivable 4,000,000 — Other 7,473,789 5,458,207 Assets of discontinued operations — 5,391,552 TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,537,612 $ 60,743,328 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,703,922 $ 1,957,975 Debt obligations 751,570 1,323,707 Operating lease liabilities 1,517,590 1,641,390 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 1,052,315 Total liabilities 4,973,082 5,975,387 Stockholders’ capital 124,690,641 112,707,161 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (81,126,111 ) (57,939,220 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,564,530 54,767,941 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 48,537,612 $ 60,743,328





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year ended April 30, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 17,836,382 $ 4,620,834 Cost of goods sold 14,155,836 5,455,145 Gross profit (loss) 3,680,546 (834,311 ) Operating Expenses Research and development 5,896,037 5,595,281 Sales and marketing 4,568,617 3,731,776 General and administrative 10,679,105 12,383,470 Impairment loss 412,999 2,826,918 Total operating expenses 21,556,758 24,537,445 Operating loss (17,876,212 ) (25,371,756 ) Other expense 3,650,484 1,004,887 Net loss from continuing operations (21,526,696 ) (26,376,643 ) Loss from discontinued operations (2,525,933 ) (1,730,386 ) Net loss $ (24,052,629 ) $ (28,107,029 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 60,118,675 53,860,199



