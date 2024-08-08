HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Pre-Tax Income of $76 million

Diluted EPS of $4.24

Gross Loss Ratio of 29.7%

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $76.0 million and net income of $57.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $54.1 million compared with $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $4.24 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1.28 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the second quarter of 2024 was $56.7 million, or $4.21 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, HCI Group delivered another quarter of solid profitability driven by strong underwriting execution,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The results highlight the power of our technology. In future periods, we plan not only to replicate this success but also to explore new ways to exploit our technology and capitalize on new opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2024 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the second quarter increased to $263.6 million from $181.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida, including the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the second quarter were $76.7 million compared with $66.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Premiums ceded represented 29.1% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 36.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Net investment income in the second quarter was $16.9 million compared with $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $8.1 million increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities, and an increase in income from real estate investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the second quarter were $78.3 million compared with $61.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gross loss ratio in the second quarter was 29.7% compared to 34.0% in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in the gross loss ratio was driven primarily by the continued decline of claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the second quarter were $23.5 million compared with $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing 8.9% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 12.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the second quarter increased to $17.5 million from $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative personnel expenses represented 6.6% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 down from 7.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $153.5 million and net income of $114.1 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $101.7 million compared with $27.8 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.04 for the first six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $2.81 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $111.7 million, or $7.86 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $31.6 million, or $2.72 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the six months of 2024 increased to $520.2 million from $362.0 million in the same period of 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida, including the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the six months of 2024 were $144.8 million compared with $136.9 million for the six months of 2023. Premiums ceded represented 27.8% of gross premiums earned for the six months of 2024 compared with 37.8% in the six months of 2023.

Net investment income for the six months of 2024 was $30.9 million compared with $26.5 million for the six months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months of 2024 were $158.2 million compared with $122.5 million for the six months of 2023. The gross loss ratio decreased to 30.4% compared to 33.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decline in the gross loss ratio was driven primarily by the continued decline of claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the six months of 2024 were $45.6 million compared with $45.3 million for the six months of 2023, representing 8.8% of gross premiums earned in the six months of 2024 compared with 12.5% in the six months of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the six months of 2024 increased to $33.7 million from $27.8 million for the six months of 2023. General and administrative personnel expenses represented 6.5% of gross premiums earned in the six months of 2024 down from 7.7% in the six months of 2023.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, August 8, 2024, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com .

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011

Entry Code: 357144

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through August 8, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 50883

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com

- Tables to follow -





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 191,775 $ 140,544 TypTap Insurance Company 79,093 39,438 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 36,034 - Total Gross Written Premiums 306,902 179,982 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 143,703 96,875 TypTap Insurance Company 107,055 85,071 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 12,803 - Total Gross Premiums Earned 263,561 181,946 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 29.7 % 34.0 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ 4.24 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 4.21 $ 1.22 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Book value per share at the end of period $ 42.72 $ 21.92 Shares outstanding at the end of period 10,472,741 8,594,764





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $643,892 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 640,242 $ 383,238 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $49,192 and $44,011, respectively) 53,886 45,537 Limited partnership investments 21,856 23,583 Real estate investments 73,507 67,893 Total investments 789,491 520,251 Cash and cash equivalents 445,829 536,478 Restricted cash 3,303 3,287 Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities 500 91,085 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 7,067 3,507 Income taxes receivable 2,820 — Deferred income taxes, net — 512 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,321 and $3,152, respectively) 58,114 38,037 Assumed premium receivable 7,562 19,954 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 123,955 86,232 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 23,367 19,690 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $66 and $118, respectively) 279,795 330,604 Deferred policy acquisition costs 52,564 42,910 Property and equipment, net 29,449 29,251 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,296 1,407 Intangible assets, net 6,432 7,659 Funds withheld for assumed business 14,353 30,087 Other assets 65,484 50,365 Total assets $ 1,911,381 $ 1,811,316 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 571,646 $ 585,073 Unearned premiums 542,839 501,157 Advance premiums 24,119 15,895 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses — 3,145 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 7,950 8,921 Assumed premiums payable — 850 Accrued expenses 27,860 19,722 Income tax payable 8,962 7,702 Deferred income taxes, net 4,328 — Revolving credit facility 48,000 — Long-term debt 184,912 208,495 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,305 1,408 Other liabilities 35,426 35,623 Total liabilities 1,457,347 1,387,991 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 791 96,160 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,472,741 and 9,738,183

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 117,968 89,568 Retained income 331,960 238,438 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (2,579 ) (3,163 ) Total stockholders' equity 447,349 324,843 Noncontrolling interests 5,894 2,322 Total equity 453,243 327,165 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,911,381 $ 1,811,316





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 263,561 $ 181,946 $ 520,205 $ 362,014 Premiums ceded (76,713 ) (66,390 ) (144,819 ) (136,899 ) Net premiums earned 186,848 115,556 375,386 225,115 Net investment income 16,881 8,794 30,948 26,509 Net realized investment gains (losses) 221 (230 ) 212 (1,379 ) Net unrealized investment gains 533 897 3,168 1,426 Policy fee income 1,089 1,469 2,108 2,559 Other 682 841 1,037 2,126 Total revenue 206,254 127,327 412,859 256,356 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 78,324 61,890 158,246 122,455 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 23,452 22,618 45,591 45,338 General and administrative personnel expenses 17,471 14,272 33,745 27,774 Interest expense 3,452 2,667 6,601 5,468 Other operating expenses 7,520 5,614 15,220 11,919 Total expenses 130,219 107,061 259,403 212,954 Income before income taxes 76,026 20,266 153,456 43,402 Income tax expense 18,927 5,384 39,401 10,727 Net income $ 57,099 $ 14,882 $ 114,055 $ 32,675 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — (2,337 ) (10,149 ) (4,661 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,023 ) (102 ) (2,219 ) (233 ) Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 54,076 $ 12,443 $ 101,687 $ 27,781 Basic earnings per share $ 5.18 $ 1.45 $ 9.95 $ 3.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.24 $ 1.28 $ 8.04 $ 2.81 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 57,099 $ 114,055 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — (10,149 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,023 ) (2,219 ) Net income attributable to HCI 54,076 101,687 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (2,052 ) (3,243 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 52,024 10,041 $ 5.18 98,444 9,897 $ 9.95 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 298 — 290 Convertible senior notes 1,753 2,142 3,393 2,212 Warrants — 215 — 262 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 53,777 12,696 $ 4.24 $ 101,837 12,661 $ 8.04 (a) Shares in thousands.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 GAAP Net income $ 57,099 $ 114,055 Net unrealized investment gains $ (533 ) $ (3,168 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $ 133 $ 793 Net adjustment to Net income $ (400 ) $ (2,375 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 56,699 $ 111,680





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 56,699 $ 111,680 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - $ (10,149 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,018 ) (2,206 ) Net income attributable to HCI 53,681 99,325 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (2,037 ) (3,168 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 51,644 10,041 $ 5.14 96,157 9,897 $ 9.72 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 298 — 290 Convertible senior notes 1,753 2,142 3,393 2,212 Warrants — 215 — 262 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 53,397 $ 12,696 $ 4.21 $ 99,550 $ 12,661 $ 7.86 (a) Shares in thousands.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS