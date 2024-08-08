Submit Release
Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Q2 was a strong quarter, benefitting from consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Margi Tooth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion. “We were able to once again deliver consistent subscription revenue growth while generating free cash flow of $24 million over the past 12 months. Discretionary profit from our core subscription business increased 63% in the quarter, and we look forward to gradually deploying more capital at high estimated internal rates of return, while restoring our target margins and operating within our free cash flow guardrail.”

Total Revenue by Quarter (dollars, in millions)

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $314.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,699,643 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 1% over June 30, 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $208.6 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 1,020,934 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 8% over June 30, 2023.
  • Net loss was $(5.9) million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(13.7) million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(3.2) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $6.9 million and free cash flow was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $(3.4) million and free cash flow of $(8.1) million in the second quarter of 2023.

First Half 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $620.9 million, an increase of 18% compared to the first half of 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $409.8 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2023.
  • Net loss was $(12.7) million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(38.5) million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(8.1) million in the first half of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $9.3 million and free cash flow was $3.3 million in the first half of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $(10.3) million and free cash flow of $(20.2) million in the first half of 2023.
  • At June 30, 2024, the Company held $277.2 million in cash and short-term investments, including $33.2 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $263.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $130.3 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $132.7 million.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10189970.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is the leading provider of medical insurance for over 1,000,000 cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 208,618     $ 173,253     $ 409,752     $ 338,463  
Other business   106,182       97,313       211,169       188,432  
Total revenue   314,800       270,566       620,921       526,895  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   175,740       151,520       347,871       297,611  
Other business   98,791       89,673       196,554       173,565  
Total cost of revenue(2)   274,531       241,193       544,425       471,176  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   8,190       5,232       15,150       10,132  
General and administrative(1)   15,253       13,136       29,926       34,153  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   17,874       20,769       34,717       42,411  
Depreciation and amortization   4,376       3,253       8,161       6,455  
Total operating expenses   45,693       42,390       87,954       93,151  
Loss from investment in joint venture   (47 )     (73 )     (150 )     (144 )
Operating loss   (5,471 )     (13,090 )     (11,608 )     (37,576 )
Interest expense   3,655       2,940       7,251       5,327  
Other income, net   (3,220 )     (2,078 )     (6,063 )     (3,980 )
Loss before income taxes   (5,906 )     (13,952 )     (12,796 )     (38,923 )
Income tax benefit   (44 )     (238 )     (82 )     (429 )
Net loss $ (5,862 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (12,714 )   $ (38,494 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.30 )   $ (0.93 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   42,078,271       41,383,411       41,997,683       41,246,411  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
 Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
 
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cost of revenue $ 1,395     $ 1,307     $ 2,785     $ 2,625  
Technology and development   1,261       627       2,515       1,335  
General and administrative   3,861       2,948       7,310       11,167  
New pet acquisition expense   2,129       1,755       4,188       3,841  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,646     $ 6,637     $ 16,798     $ 18,968  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 231,102     $ 206,738     $ 464,671     $ 400,875  
Other cost of revenue   43,429       34,455       79,754       70,301  
Total cost of revenue $ 274,531     $ 241,193     $ 544,425     $ 471,176  


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,343     $ 147,501  
Short-term investments   152,870       129,667  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit loss of $1,019 at June 30, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023   285,944       267,899  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   15,703       17,022  
Total current assets   578,860       562,089  
Restricted cash   23,250       22,963  
Long-term investments   14,119       12,866  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   104,022       103,650  
Intangible assets, net   15,930       18,745  
Other long-term assets   16,737       18,922  
Goodwill   43,028       43,713  
Total assets $ 795,946     $ 782,948  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 6,630     $ 10,505  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   34,668       34,052  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   60,574       63,238  
Deferred revenue   252,583       235,329  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,350       1,350  
Total current liabilities   355,805       344,474  
Long-term debt   127,559       127,580  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,239       2,685  
Other liabilities   4,495       4,487  
Total liabilities   490,098       479,226  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,187,817 and 42,159,631 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   553,122       536,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,771 )     403  
Accumulated deficit   (228,969 )     (216,255 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   305,848       303,722  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 795,946     $ 782,948  


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (5,862 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (12,714 )   $ (38,494 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   4,376       3,253       8,161       6,455  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,646       6,637       16,798       18,968  
Other, net   (116 )     (188 )     (318 )     (585 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   (7,508 )     (17,337 )     (18,226 )     (33,184 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,010       552       2,297       (3,213 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   3,404       (1,316 )     (1,727 )     (6,464 )
Reserve for veterinary invoices   (1,650 )     7,833       (2,535 )     12,439  
Deferred revenue   3,555       10,875       17,554       33,811  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   6,855       (3,405 )     9,290       (10,267 )
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (62,056 )     (45,136 )     (81,249 )     (79,931 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   36,673       43,859       55,678       117,652  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (2,880 )     (4,735 )     (5,945 )     (9,919 )
Other   546       483       1,062       583  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (27,717 )     (5,529 )     (30,454 )     28,385  
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees                     35,130  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   99       513       471       653  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (343 )     (171 )     (588 )     (1,024 )
Repayments of debt financing   (337 )     (435 )     (675 )     (1,042 )
Other   (377 )           (452 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (958 )     (93 )     (1,244 )     33,717  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   (150 )     (184 )     (463 )     76  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (21,969 )     (9,211 )     (22,871 )     51,911  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   169,562       145,759       170,464       84,637  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 147,593     $ 136,548     $ 147,593     $ 136,548  


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.
                               
  Six Months Ended June 30,                        
    2024       2023                          
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,699,643       1,679,659                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,020,934       943,958                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 70.76     $ 64.00                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 450     $ 470                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 219     $ 241                          
Average monthly retention   98.34 %     98.61 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,699,643       1,708,017       1,714,473       1,712,177       1,679,659       1,616,865       1,537,573       1,439,605  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,020,934       1,006,168       991,426       969,322       943,958       906,369       869,862       808,077  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 71.72     $ 69.79     $ 67.07     $ 65.82     $ 64.41     $ 63.58     $ 63.11     $ 63.80  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 450     $ 428     $ 419     $ 428     $ 470     $ 541     $ 641     $ 673  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 231     $ 207     $ 217     $ 212     $ 236     $ 247     $ 283     $ 268  
Average monthly retention   98.34 %     98.41 %     98.49 %     98.55 %     98.61 %     98.65 %     98.69 %     98.71 %


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,855     $ (3,405 )   $ 9,290     $ (10,267 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (2,880 )     (4,735 )     (5,945 )     (9,919 )
Free cash flow $ 3,975     $ (8,140 )   $ 3,345     $ (20,186 )


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three months ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 231,102     $ 206,738     $ 464,671     $ 400,875  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (843 )     (856 )     (1,705 )     (1,695 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4)     (75,622 )     (72,443 )     (156,836 )     (137,592 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 154,637     $ 133,439     $ 306,130     $ 261,588  
% of subscription revenue     74.1 %     77.0 %     74.7 %     77.3 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 43,429     $ 34,455     $ 79,754     $ 70,301  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (523 )     (428 )     (943 )     (876 )
Other business variable expenses(4)     (23,091 )     (17,230 )     (39,589 )     (35,973 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 19,815     $ 16,797     $ 39,222     $ 33,452  
% of subscription revenue     9.5 %     9.7 %     9.6 %     9.9 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 8,190     $ 5,232     $ 15,150     $ 10,132  
General and administrative expense     15,253       13,136       29,926       34,153  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (4,949 )     (3,497 )     (9,208 )     (12,318 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)           (65 )           (4,167 )
Development expenses(3)     (1,655 )     (925 )     (2,832 )     (1,823 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 16,839     $ 13,881     $ 33,036     $ 25,977  
% of total revenue     5.3 %     5.1 %     5.3 %     4.9 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 17,874     $ 20,769     $ 34,717     $ 42,411  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (2,066 )     (1,722 )     (3,923 )     (3,754 )
Other business pet acquisition expense(4)     (10 )     (62 )     (23 )     (113 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 15,798     $ 18,985     $ 30,771     $ 38,544  
% of subscription revenue     7.6 %     11.0 %     7.5 %     11.4 %
                                 
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue $ 208,618     $ 173,253     $ 409,752     $ 338,463  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   154,637       133,439       306,130       261,588  
Subscription variable expenses   19,815       16,797       39,222       33,452  
Subscription fixed expenses*   11,160       8,890       21,800       16,685  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 23,006     $ 14,127     $ 42,600     $ 26,738  
               
Other business revenue $ 106,182       97,313     $ 211,169     $ 188,432  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   75,622       72,443       156,836       137,592  
Other business variable expenses   23,090       17,229       39,588       35,973  
Other business fixed expenses*   5,679       4,991       11,236       9,292  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,791     $ 2,650     $ 3,509     $ 5,575  
               
Revenue $ 314,800     $ 270,566     $ 620,921     $ 526,895  
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   230,259       205,882       462,966       399,180  
Variable expenses   42,905       34,026       78,810       69,425  
Fixed expenses*   16,839       13,881       33,036       25,977  
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 24,797     $ 16,777     $ 46,109     $ 32,313  
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   74.1 %     77.0 %     74.7 %     77.3 %
Subscription variable expenses   9.5 %     9.7 %     9.6 %     9.9 %
Subscription fixed expenses*   5.3 %     5.1 %     5.3 %     4.9 %
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   11.0 %     8.2 %     10.4 %     7.9 %
               
Other business revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   71.2 %     74.4 %     74.3 %     73.0 %
Other business variable expenses   21.7 %     17.7 %     18.7 %     19.1 %
Other business fixed expenses*   5.3 %     5.1 %     5.3 %     4.9 %
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   1.7 %     2.7 %     1.7 %     3.0 %
               
Revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   73.1 %     76.1 %     74.6 %     75.8 %
Variable expenses   13.6 %     12.6 %     12.7 %     13.2 %
Fixed expenses*   5.3 %     5.1 %     5.3 %     4.9 %
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   7.9 %     6.2 %     7.4 %     6.1 %
               
*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating Loss $ (5,471 )   $ (13,090 )   $ (11,608 )   $ (37,576 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   15,808       19,047       30,793       38,657  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   8,381       6,504       15,780       18,643  
Development expenses(3)   1,656       925       2,833       1,823  
Depreciation and amortization   4,376       3,253       8,161       6,455  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         65             4,167  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (47 )     (73 )     (150 )     (144 )
Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 24,797     $ 16,777     $ 46,109     $ 32,313  
               
Subscription Business:              
Subscription operating loss $ (3,420 )   $ (12,818 )   $ (7,939 )   $ (31,585 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   15,798       18,985       30,771       38,544  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   6,631       5,246       12,512       14,237  
Development expenses(3)   1,097       590       1,871       1,171  
Depreciation and amortization   2,900       2,083       5,385       4,147  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         41             224  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 23,006     $ 14,127     $ 42,600     $ 26,738  
               
Other Business:      
Other business operating loss $ (2,004 )   $ (199 )   $ (3,519 )   $ (5,847 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   10       62       22       113  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   1,750       1,258       3,268       4,406  
Development expenses(3)   559       335       962       652  
Depreciation and amortization   1,476       1,170       2,776       2,308  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)         24             3,943  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,790     $ 2,647     $ 3,510     $ 5,575  
               
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                               
  Six Months Ended June 30,                        
    2024       2023                          
Net loss $ (12,714 )   $ (38,494 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   15,779       18,643                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   8,161       6,455                          
Interest income   (6,180 )     (3,780 )                        
Interest expense   7,251       5,327                          
Income tax benefit   (82 )     (429 )                        
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses         4,167                          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,215     $ (8,111 )                        
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022
Net loss $ (5,862 )   $ (6,852 )   $ (2.163 )   $ (4,036 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (12,914 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   8,381       7,398       6.636       6,585       6,503       12,140       8,412       8,306  
Depreciation and amortization expense   4,376       3,785       3.029       2,990       3,253       3,202       2,897       2,600  
Interest income   (3,135 )     (3,045 )     (2.842 )     (2,389 )     (2,051 )     (1,729 )     (1,614 )     (1,018 )
Interest expense   3,655       3,596       3.697       3,053       2,940       2,387       1,587       1,408  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (44 )     (38 )     130       (43 )     (238 )     (191 )     (15 )     496  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses                     8       65       4,102       193       179  
(Gain) loss from equity method investment                     (110 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,371     $ 4,844     $ 8.487     $ 6,058     $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175     $ (943 )
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

