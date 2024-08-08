Westrock Coffee Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Updates 2024 and Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter Highlights

Consolidated Results

Net sales were $208.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 7.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $41.4 million and included $1.5 million of non-cash mark-to-market gains, compared to gross profit of $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, which included $1.0 million of non-cash mark-to-market gains.

Net loss for the period was $17.8 million, compared to a net loss of $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The $17.8 million net loss for the second quarter of 2024 included $4.4 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense, $13.6 million of start-up costs related to our Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, and $1.6 million of non-cash gains from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The $26.8 million net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included $2.9 million of transaction, restructuring and integration expense, $1.7 million of start-up costs related to our Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, and $11.8 million of non-cash charges from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.4 million, or 20.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Segment Results

Beverage Solutions segment contributed $163.3 million of net sales and $13.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $189.7 million and $11.7 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

SS&T segment, net of intersegment revenues, contributed $45.1 million of net sales and $0.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $35.0 million and ($0.4 million), respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “The second quarter of 2024 was an important quarter at Westrock Coffee for several reasons. First, it represents our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA – up 31.8% in the first quarter and now up 20.8% in the second quarter, while our Beverage Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin improved almost 200 basis points, year over year. And perhaps more importantly, the second quarter marked our first commercial sale of multi-serve bottles, and first commercial production of cans, from our Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility. Also, given our updated sales ramp visibility for our Conway extract and RTD plant, we are narrowing our 2024 guidance range to $60 - $65 million of Adjusted EBITDA, while simultaneously reaffirming our preliminary guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million in fiscal year 2025.”

2024 and 2025 Outlook

The Company is updating its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, and the Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $65 million in fiscal year 2024. Westrock Coffee is lowering the top end of its range to account for the Company’s current expectations regarding the timing of the commercialization of customers at its Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility. The Company is affirming its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million in fiscal year 2025. Management will provide additional details regarding the 2024 and 2025 outlook on its earnings results call to be held today.

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impacts of non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivatives and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, among others.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from numerous countries of origin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2024 financial outlook, our 2025 preliminary financial outlook, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the timing and benefits of the build-out, and our ability to sell or commit the capacity of the Company's Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or joint ventures or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility; the loss of significant customers or delays in bringing their products to market; and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2024, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Thousands, except par value) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,316 $ 37,196 Restricted cash 1,711 644 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,941 and $2,915, respectively 102,071 99,158 Inventories 163,703 149,921 Derivative assets 17,751 13,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,973 12,473 Total current assets 332,525 313,050 Property, plant and equipment, net 418,247 344,038 Goodwill 116,111 116,111 Intangible assets, net 118,953 122,945 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,643 67,601 Other long-term assets 7,894 7,769 Total Assets $ 1,056,373 $ 971,514 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 12,137 $ 9,811 Short-term debt 54,552 43,694 Accounts payable 43,091 69,106 Supply chain finance program 76,336 78,076 Derivative liabilities 5,044 3,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,707 35,217 Total current liabilities 253,867 239,635 Long-term debt, net 280,255 223,092 Convertible notes payable - related party, net 49,671 — Deferred income taxes 13,288 10,847 Operating lease liabilities 59,287 63,554 Warrant liabilities 43,148 44,801 Other long-term liabilities 1,287 1,629 Total liabilities 700,803 583,558 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,512 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value 274,042 274,216 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 88,366 shares and 88,051 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 884 880 Additional paid-in-capital 476,795 471,666 Accumulated deficit (404,056) (362,624) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,905 3,818 Total shareholders' equity 81,528 113,740 Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,056,373 $ 971,514





Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 208,389 $ 224,694 $ 400,889 $ 430,136 Costs of sales 166,986 189,018 322,212 360,162 Gross profit 41,403 35,676 78,677 69,974 Selling, general and administrative expense 51,610 34,170 96,050 68,292 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 4,399 2,901 7,363 9,545 Impairment charges 831 — 831 — Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 971 — 973 896 Total operating expenses 57,811 37,071 105,217 78,733 Loss from operations (16,408) (1,395) (26,540) (8,759) Other (income) expense Interest expense 7,453 7,385 15,032 13,414 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,612) 11,800 (1,653) 6,272 Other, net 98 (9) 233 811 Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (22,347) (20,571) (40,152) (29,256) Income tax expense (benefit) (4,645) 6,240 1,170 1,881 Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities 57 — 110 — Net loss $ (17,759) $ (26,811) $ (41,432) $ (31,137) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — 15 Net loss attributable to shareholders (17,759) (26,811) (41,432) (31,152) Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares 87 87 174 (341) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (17,672) $ (26,724) $ (41,258) $ (31,493) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.20) $ (0.35) $ (0.47) $ (0.42) Diluted $ (0.20) $ (0.35) $ (0.47) $ (0.42) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 88,323 75,726 88,209 75,543 Diluted 88,323 75,726 88,209 75,543





Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (41,432) $ (31,137) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,516 12,055 Impairment charges 831 — Equity-based compensation 5,481 3,857 Provision for credit losses 1,026 653 Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense 1,715 988 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 973 896 Mark-to-market adjustments (3,162) (2,205) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,653) 6,272 Foreign currency transactions 53 907 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,170 1,881 Other 490 992 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,954) 649 Inventories (12,912) (6,874) Derivative assets and liabilities 4,709 693 Prepaid expense and other assets 733 (8,529) Accounts payable (20,211) (24,080) Accrued liabilities and other 34,936 7,314 Net cash used in operating activities (15,691) (35,668) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (105,105) (55,745) Additions to intangible assets (104) (95) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (2,392) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 449 57 Net cash used in investing activities (104,760) (58,175) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (134,634) (79,795) Proceeds from debt 184,124 156,118 Payments on supply chain financing program (49,612) — Proceeds from supply chain financing program 47,872 29,026 Proceeds from convertible notes payable 22,000 — Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party 50,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (2,965) (2,582) Payment of convertible notes payable issuance costs (511) — Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements (7,343) (5,236) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 63 Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants — 2,632 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 635 — Payment of equity issuance costs (10) — Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest — (2,000) Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (1,159) (1,841) Net cash provided by financing activities 108,409 96,385 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 229 (165) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,813) 2,377 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,840 26,405 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,027 $ 28,782





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (17,759) $ (26,811) $ (41,432) $ (31,137) Interest expense 7,453 7,385 15,032 13,414 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,645) 6,240 1,170 1,881 Depreciation and amortization 7,968 6,181 15,516 12,055 EBITDA (6,983) (7,005) (9,714) (3,787) Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 4,399 2,901 7,363 9,545 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,612) 11,800 (1,653) 6,272 Management and consulting fees (S&D Coffee, Inc. acquisition) — — — 556 Equity-based compensation 3,025 2,310 5,481 3,857 Impairment charges 831 — 831 — Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility start-up costs 13,612 1,711 23,408 3,580 Mark-to-market adjustments (1,522) (969) (3,162) (2,205) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 971 — 973 896 Other 943 562 1,279 1,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,664 $ 11,310 $ 24,806 $ 19,763





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Beverage Solutions $ 163,253 $ 189,719 $ 321,312 $ 370,928 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability1 45,136 34,975 79,577 59,208 Total of Reportable Segments $ 208,389 $ 224,694 $ 400,889 $ 430,136





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit Beverage Solutions $ 36,615 $ 32,475 $ 69,614 $ 62,970 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 4,788 3,201 9,063 7,004 Total of Reportable Segments $ 41,403 $ 35,676 $ 78,677 $ 69,974





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Beverage Solutions $ 13,245 $ 11,660 $ 24,045 $ 20,081 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 419 (350) 761 (318) Total of Reportable Segments $ 13,664 $ 11,310 $ 24,806 $ 19,763





1 - Net of intersegment revenues

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. Additionally, we use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the performance of our segments, to make operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain costs specifically excluded from the calculation of EBITDA under our material debt agreements, such as facility start-up costs, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants.

Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.