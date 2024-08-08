Avision’s Cleaning Tip Challenge Doubles Grand Prize to $5000

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custodians across the nation are being asked, “What is your top cleaning tip or trick that makes your job easier?” Avison’s Easy Clean contest is calling all custodians to enter their top cleaning tips that help make cleaning faster, better, and easier for a chance to win $5000.

The Avision ‘Easy Clean Award’ shares custodian-approved cleaning tips highlighting the best cleaning hacks of the industry. The contest will run throughout the year with one ‘Easy Clean’ winner being chosen. The $5000 Grand Prize winner will be personally presented with their award and jumbo check during the exclusive ‘Easy Clean’ award party.

Ricardo Regalado, CEO and Founder of Route and podcast host of Cleaning & Cocktails is the celebrity judge of the Avision Easy Clean contest. Ricky and his team have the knowledge, tools, experience, and resources to help grow the cleaning industry from the inside out.

As an outsourced sales and marketing firm with over 3 decades of industry experience, Avision makes it easy for manufacturers and distributors to grow and sell faster while providing end users with the best products and industry innovations they need without guesswork.

Avision Easy Clean contest entries can be submitted here.





About Avision:

With 35+ years as the premier Manufacturer Representative Group in the U.S., Avision specializes in connecting world-class manufacturers with the best distributors to reach the ideal end user.

From janitorial, facility, cleaning, restaurant, and foodservice supplies, Avision makes it easy for manufacturers and distributors to grow and sell faster while providing end users with the best products and industry innovations they need.

Avision’s services include in-depth sales support, customer relations, marketing, and business insights, backed by cutting-edge proprietary technologies for manufacturing partners and customers. Additionally, Avision offers product training and facility assessments to help end users choose and use the right products effectively and efficiently.

With 8 nationwide offices and a team of more than 100 experts, Avision proudly serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States.

For more information, visit AvisionTeam.com or connect with them on LinkedIn .

