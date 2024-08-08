Submit Release
Seer Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Launched STAC in Europe and additional customer papers published in leading journals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024
  • Launched the Seer Technology Access Center (STAC) in Europe, providing researchers with end-to-end services from sample to data
  • Demonstrated how the Proteograph Product Suite can uncover differentiated insights into plasma proteomic changes that occur during spaceflight through customer publications in Nature and Nature Communications
  • Ended the quarter with $344.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments

“We remain focused on reducing barriers to access for our differentiated technology in the face of ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. During the second quarter, we significantly expanded our commercial team and are excited about the talented individuals that have come on board to capture the opportunity ahead in proteomics,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “Our customers are generating novel data that we believe is only possible with the Proteograph Product Suite, and we saw multiple manuscripts get submitted to and published in high-impact journals during the quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute against our core strategies of driving evidence and publications, continuing to enhance access to the Proteograph, innovating with our products, and expanding our applications.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 23% decrease from $4.0 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to a decrease in related party and grant revenue. Product revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, including $420 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $845 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, including $163 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to the STAC program. Grant and other revenue was $46 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $1.7 million and gross margin was 56% for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses were $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, including $7.7 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 5% compared to $30.2 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $9.8 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in employee and stock-based compensation expenses and a decrease in laboratory expenses.

Net loss was $22.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $23.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $344.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Seer now expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $13 million to $15 million, compared to the prior range of $16 million to $18 million. 

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, customer publications and adoption and outlook for fiscal year 2024. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio


SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 		 
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue:                      
Product $ 1,761     $ 1,645     $ 3,429     $ 3,988  
Service   682       467       1,090       536  
Related party   583       1,358       1,537       2,664  
Grant and other   46       538       82       873  
Total revenue   3,072       4,008       6,138       8,061  
Cost of revenue:                      
Product   701       1,118       1,692       2,554  
Service   362       193       631       200  
Related party   156       352       468       830  
Grant and other   122       64       255       128  
Total cost of revenue   1,341       1,727       3,046       3,712  
Gross profit   1,731       2,281       3,092       4,349  
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development   12,734       14,148       24,999       28,622  
Selling, general and administrative   16,093       16,074       30,381       31,113  
Total operating expenses   28,827       30,222       55,380       59,735  
Loss from operations   (27,096 )     (27,941 )     (52,288 )     (55,386 )
Other income (expense):                      
Interest income   4,433       4,560       9,019       8,277  
Other expense   (187 )     (50 )     (260 )     (281 )
Total other income   4,246       4,510       8,759       7,996  
Net loss $ (22,850 )   $ (23,431 )   $ (43,529 )   $ (47,390 )
Other comprehensive loss:                      
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities   (105 )     (1,439 )     (434 )     (281 )
Comprehensive loss $ (22,955 )   $ (24,870 )   $ (43,963 )   $ (47,671 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 )   $ (0.37 )   $ (0.67 )   $ (0.74 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   64,576,399       63,762,625       64,581,228       63,654,348  



SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
   
    June 30,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 31,947     $ 32,499  
Short-term investments     251,506       283,725  
Accounts receivable, net     3,145       4,831  
Related party receivables     594       559  
Other receivables     1,962       1,326  
Inventory     7,581       4,491  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,954       3,082  
Total current assets     299,689       330,513  
Long-term investments     61,188       56,858  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,956       25,177  
Property and equipment, net     20,436       22,193  
Restricted cash     524       524  
Other assets     818       1,004  
Total assets   $ 406,611     $ 436,269  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 4,628     $ 1,370  
Accrued expenses     9,815       9,212  
Deferred revenue     189       206  
Operating lease liabilities, current     2,265       2,295  
Other current liabilities     140       139  
Total current liabilities     17,037       13,222  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     24,831       25,964  
Other noncurrent liabilities     44       179  
Total liabilities     41,912       39,365  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023            
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 59,180,625 and 60,253,707 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     1       1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 4,044,969 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023            
Additional paid-in capital     714,626       702,868  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (626 )     (192 )
Accumulated deficit     (349,302 )     (305,773 )
Total stockholders’ equity     364,699       396,904  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 406,611     $ 436,269  

