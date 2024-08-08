Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in the months of August and September.



Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, August 15th

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation time: 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

The presentation will be webcast live here

2024 Gateway Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5th

Location: Four Seasons San Francisco; San Francisco, CA

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here

Request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting by emailing conference@gateway-grp.com

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel; New York, NY

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

B. Riley Consumer & TMT Consumer Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12th

Location: Sofitel New York; New York, NY

Format: One-on-one meetings

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Byrna’s management team, please contact Gateway Group at BYRN@gateway-grp.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com