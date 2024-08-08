Submit Release
Orgenesis Provides Second Quarter 2024 Business Update

Acquired GMP-validated platforms for launching proprietary CAR-T, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, lentivirus vectors, oncolytic virus cell carriers, and therapeutic exosomes

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT) in order to improve access and outcomes in healthcare, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “After more than a decade of parallel efforts—on one hand, establishing robust capabilities in cell therapy production by initially serving the industry in a centralized manner and later integrating these capabilities into a decentralized platform, and on the other, forming partnerships through joint ventures and licenses to develop a wide range of therapies—we have finally reached the point where we can integrate these two paths. We are now offering hospitals and partners not only our services for their own development and products but also the opportunity to benefit from our own proprietary therapies. We recently completed the acquisition of GMP-validated platforms for producing CAR-T, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, lentivirus vectors, oncolytic virus cell carriers, and therapeutic exosomes—and we intend to utilize this platform to supply our own CAR-T cell products. We are proud to introduce these potential breakthrough therapies and processes, which we believe can elevate our decentralized platform by providing a comprehensive solution for the industry, including hospitals and researchers around the world. We look forward to providing further updates on key initiatives underway in the weeks and months ahead.”

The complete financial results for the second quarter of 2024 are available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company that has been committed to unlocking the potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) since 2012 as well as a paradigm-shifting decentralized approach to processing since 2020. This new model allows Orgenesis to bring academia, hospitals, and industry together to make these essential therapies a reality sooner rather than later. Orgenesis is focusing on advancing its CGTs toward eventual commercialization, while partnering with key industry stakeholders to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat a larger numbers of patients more cost effectively and with better outcomes through great science and decentralized production. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.orgenesis.com.  

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform and service business, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to control key elements relating to the development and commercialization of therapeutic product candidates with third parties, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, our ability to manage potential disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans and our ability to raise additional capital, the development of our POCare strategy, our trans differentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes, the technology behind our in-licensed ATMPs not functioning as expected, our ability to further our CGT development projects, either directly or through our JV partner agreements, and to fulfill our obligations under such agreements, our license agreements with other institutions, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, risks relating to legal proceedings against us and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

IR contact for Orgenesis:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Orgs@crescendo-ir.com

Communications contact for Orgenesis
IB Communications
Michelle Boxall
Tel +44 (0)20 8943 4685
michelle@ibcomms.agency

(tables follow)

 

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
 
    As of
    June 30,
2024		     December 31,
2023
Assets          
           
CURRENT ASSETS:          

 

Cash and cash equivalents $ 77   $ 837
Restricted cash   1,079     642
Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $29,234 as of June 30, 2024 ($0 as of December 31, 2023)   240     88
Prepaid expenses and other receivables   952     2,017
Receivable from related parties   -     458
Inventory   -     34
Total current assets   2,348     4,076

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:          

 

Deposits $ 249   $ 38
Investments to associates   8     8
Property, plant and equipment, net   15,901     1,475
Intangible assets, net   8,724     7,375
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,805     351
Goodwill   1,211     1,211
Other assets   331     18
Total non-current assets   28,229     10,476
TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,577   $ 14,552
 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
 
    As of
    June 30,
2024		       December 31,
2023 		 
Liabilities net of (Capital Deficiency)              
               
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              

 

Accounts payable $ 10,717     $ 6,451  
Accounts payable related Parties   2,696       133  
Advance payments from Germfree (See note 11a)   6,720       -  
Accrued expenses and other payables   2,789       2,218  
Income tax payable   767       740  
Employees and related payables   1,634       1,079  
Other payable related parties   -       52  
Advance payments on account of grant   2,733       2,180  
Short-term loans   1,186       650  
Current maturities of finance leases   62       18  
Current maturities of operating leases   465       216  
Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans   1,931       2,670  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   31,700       16,407  

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:              
Non-current operating leases $ 1,318     $ 96  
Loans payable   2,762       -  
Convertible loans   5,296       18,967  
Retirement benefits obligation   96       -  
Finance leases   1       4  
Contingent consideration (see note 4)   4,825       -  
Other long-term liabilities   371       61  
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   14,669       19,128  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   46,369       35,535  

 

CAPITAL DEFICIENCY:          
Common stock of $0.0001 par value:
Authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023: 47,212,473 and 32,163,630 shares, respectively; Outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023: 46,925,906 and 31,877,063 shares, respectively		 $ 5     $ 3  
Additional paid-in capital   180,752       156,837  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   302       65  
Treasury stock 286,567 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (1,266)       (1,266)  
Accumulated deficit   (195,291)       (176,622)  
Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc.   (15,498)       (20,983)  
Non-controlling interest   (294)       -  
TOTAL CAPITAL DEFICIENCY   (15,792)       (20,983)  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL DEFICIENCY $ 30,577     $ 14,552  
 

 

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2024		   June 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2024		   June 30,
2023

 

Revenues $ 246     $ 113     $ 387     $ 255  
Cost of revenues   538       3,232       1,030       5,954  
Gross profit   (292 )     (3,119 )     (643 )     (5,699 )
Cost of development services and research and development expenses   1,489       3,527       3,859       6,808  
Amortization of intangible assets   226       208       379       415  
Change in Contingent consideration   182       -       182       -  
Selling, general and administrative expenses including credit losses of $2,725 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $(500) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $24,367 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $14,878 for the three months ended June 30, 2023   2,061       18,216       8,117       31,744  
Operating loss   4,250       25,070       13,180       44,666  
Loss from deconsolidation of OBI and Octomera (see note 4)   -       5,343       66       5,343  
Other income, net   (8 )     -       (8 )     (2 )
Credit loss on convertible loan receivable   -       -       -       2,688  
Loss from extinguishment in connection with convertible loan   -       -       141       283  
Financial expenses, net   815       692       1,667       1,373  
Convertible loans induced conversion expenses   4,304       -       4,304       -  
Share in net loss profit of associated companies   -       (3 )     -       (1 )
Loss before income taxes   9,361       31,102       19,350       54,350  
Tax expenses   5       91       21       220  
Net loss   9,366       31,193       19,371       54,570  
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (including redeemable)   (462 )     (5,650 )     (702 )     (9,557 )
Net loss attributable to Orgenesis Inc. $ 8,904     $ 25,543     $ 18,669     $ 45,013  

 

Loss per share:                      
Basic and diluted $ 0.23     $ 0.76     $ 0.52     $ 1.63  
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of Basic and Diluted loss per share:                      
Basic and diluted   38,860,727       28,603,597       35,979,567       27,546,229  
                       
Comprehensive loss:                      
Net loss $ 9,366     $ 31,193     $ 19,371     $ 54,570  
Other comprehensive loss (income) - translation adjustments   (176 )     11       (237 )     52  
Release of translation adjustment due to deconsolidation of Octomera   -       (384 )     -       (384 )
Comprehensive loss   9,190       30,820       19,134       54,238  
Comprehensive loss attributed to non-controlling interests   (462 )     (5,650 )     (702 )     (9,557 )
Comprehensive loss attributed to Orgenesis Inc. $ 8,728     $ 25,170     $ 18,432     $ 44,681  

