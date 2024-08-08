Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,386 in the last 365 days.

AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue of $53.6 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth
Second quarter Total revenue of $78.0 million, representing 20% year-over-year growth
Total ARR of $290.1 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. 

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our teams, the ongoing customer need for a strong data foundation, and the demand for our SaaS platform, which is designed to enhance data security and cyber resilience,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Now more than ever, a successful AI strategy is dependent on high-quality, well-governed data and robust information management capabilities, which AvePoint has been establishing for companies around the world for more than two decades. The momentum we continue to see, coupled with our sustained focus on profitable growth, provides us with the confidence to again raise our full-year expectations for all key metrics.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $78.0 million, up 20% from the second quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $53.6 million, up 40% from the second quarter of 2023.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $59.0 million, compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $59.4 million, compared to $46.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.2%, compared to 71.1% for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(2.1) million, compared to $(7.1) million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.2%, compared to 4.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $230.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

  • Cash from operations: for the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company generated $23.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $9.3 million generated in the prior year period.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • ARR as of June 30, 2024 was $290.1 million, up 23% year-over-year.

  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%. On a reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%.

  • AvePoint was named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list in the software industry, honoring organizations that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, and reflecting the Company’s ongoing investment in its people.

  • AvePoint won its sixth global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, as the Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Financial Outlook
The company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $82.0 million to $84.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 14% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $11.0 million to $12.0 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:

  • Total ARR of $319.0 million to $323.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenues of $320.2 million to $324.2 million, or year-over-year growth of 19% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $38.3 million to $39.8 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, August 8, 2024, to review its second quarter 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 3133340. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact
AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact
AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com  
(201) 201-8143



AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue:                                
SaaS   $ 53,643     $ 38,279     $ 104,954     $ 73,791  
Term license and support     10,983       13,277       20,988       24,181  
Services     10,517       10,066       20,998       19,813  
Maintenance     2,818       3,247       5,555       6,656  
Total revenue     77,961       64,869       152,495       124,441  
Cost of revenue:                                
SaaS     9,745       9,130       19,515       17,025  
Term license and support     413       496       829       957  
Services     8,647       9,958       18,720       19,309  
Maintenance     137       212       320       395  
Total cost of revenue     18,942       19,796       39,384       37,686  
Gross profit     59,019       45,073       113,111       86,755  
Operating expenses:                                
Sales and marketing     30,470       27,691       60,409       54,542  
General and administrative     18,184       15,193       35,052       29,841  
Research and development     12,503       9,273       22,989       18,288  
Total operating expenses     61,157       52,157       118,450       102,671  
Loss from operations     (2,138 )     (7,084 )     (5,339 )     (15,916 )
Other expense, net     (6,970 )     (2,128 )     (3,566 )     (500 )
Loss before income taxes     (9,108 )     (9,212 )     (8,905 )     (16,416 )
Income tax expense     3,830       3,313       5,987       5,291  
Net loss   $ (12,938 )   $ (12,525 )   $ (14,892 )   $ (21,707 )
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest     (129 )     60       (367 )     75  
Net loss available to common shareholders   $ (12,809 )   $ (12,585 )   $ (14,525 )   $ (21,782 )
Basic and diluted loss per share   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.12 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share     182,804       183,315       182,150       183,068  
 


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 226,998     $ 223,162  
Short-term investments     3,842       3,721  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $856 and $926, respectively     78,399       85,877  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,653       12,824  
Total current assets     316,892       325,584  
Property and equipment, net     4,522       5,118  
Goodwill     18,477       19,156  
Intangible assets, net     9,809       10,546  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     13,402       13,908  
Deferred contract costs     51,685       54,675  
Other assets     12,478       13,595  
Total assets   $ 427,265     $ 442,582  
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 7,462     $ 1,384  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     47,339       53,766  
Current portion of deferred revenue     117,926       121,515  
Total current liabilities     172,727       176,665  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     8,415       9,383  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue     8,268       7,741  
Earn-out shares liabilities     25,613       18,346  
Other liabilities     4,834       5,603  
Total liabilities     219,857       217,738  
Commitments and contingencies                
Mezzanine equity                
Redeemable noncontrolling interest           6,038  
Total mezzanine equity           6,038  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 186,657 and 184,652 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     19       18  
Additional paid-in capital     688,487       667,881  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,732       3,196  
Accumulated deficit     (485,327 )     (460,496 )
Noncontrolling interest     1,497       8,207  
Total stockholders’ equity     207,408       218,806  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity   $ 427,265     $ 442,582  
 


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Operating activities                
Net loss   $ (14,892 )   $ (21,707 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     2,623       2,249  
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense     3,134       3,496  
Foreign currency remeasurement loss     1,162       222  
Stock-based compensation     19,996       17,690  
Deferred income taxes     (157 )     (161 )
Other     (45 )     329  
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities     7,180       4,136  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     5,364       4,128  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,079       4,434  
Deferred contract costs and other assets     3,493       (429 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities     (9,457 )     (7,276 )
Deferred revenue     434       2,145  
Net cash provided by operating activities     23,914       9,256  
Investing activities                
Maturities of investments     1,193       566  
Purchases of investments     (1,405 )     (1,055 )
Capitalization of internal-use software     (729 )     (644 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (896 )     (789 )
Investment in notes     (750 )     (500 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,587 )     (2,422 )
Financing activities                
Repurchase of common stock     (19,151 )     (17,004 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     3,334       3,240  
Repayments of finance leases     (3 )     (20 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (15,820 )     (13,784 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash     (1,671 )     (524 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     3,836       (7,474 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     223,162       227,188  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 226,998     $ 219,714  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Income taxes paid   $ 3,270     $ 2,938  
Unpaid redemption of noncontrolling interest   $ 5,926     $  
 


AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Non-GAAP operating income                                
GAAP operating loss   $ (2,138 )   $ (7,084 )   $ (5,339 )   $ (15,916 )
Stock-based compensation expense     10,538       9,586       19,996       17,690  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     349       354       702       753  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 8,749     $ 2,856     $ 15,359     $ 2,527  
Non-GAAP operating margin     11.2 %     4.4 %     10.1 %     2.0 %
                                 
                                 
                                 
Non-GAAP gross profit                                
GAAP gross profit   $ 59,019     $ 45,073     $ 113,111     $ 86,755  
Stock-based compensation expense     115       816       986       1,486  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     239       242       480       484  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 59,373     $ 46,131     $ 114,577     $ 88,725  
Non-GAAP gross margin     76.2 %     71.1 %     75.1 %     71.3 %
                                 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                                
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 30,470     $ 27,691     $ 60,409     $ 54,542  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,214 )     (2,708 )     (4,498 )     (4,909 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (110 )     (112 )     (222 )     (269 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 28,146     $ 24,871     $ 55,689     $ 49,364  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue     36.1 %     38.3 %     36.5 %     39.7 %
                                 
Non-GAAP general and administrative                                
GAAP general and administrative   $ 18,184     $ 15,193     $ 35,052     $ 29,841  
Stock-based compensation expense     (5,559 )     (4,905 )     (10,526 )     (9,287 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 12,625     $ 10,288     $ 24,526     $ 20,554  
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue     16.2 %     15.9 %     16.1 %     16.5 %
                                 
Non-GAAP research and development                                
GAAP research and development   $ 12,503     $ 9,273     $ 22,989     $ 18,288  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,650 )     (1,157 )     (3,986 )     (2,008 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 9,853     $ 8,116     $ 19,003     $ 16,280  
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue     12.6 %     12.5 %     12.5 %     13.1 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more