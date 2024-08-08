AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue of $53.6 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth

Second quarter Total revenue of $78.0 million, representing 20% year-over-year growth

Total ARR of $290.1 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our teams, the ongoing customer need for a strong data foundation, and the demand for our SaaS platform, which is designed to enhance data security and cyber resilience,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Now more than ever, a successful AI strategy is dependent on high-quality, well-governed data and robust information management capabilities, which AvePoint has been establishing for companies around the world for more than two decades. The momentum we continue to see, coupled with our sustained focus on profitable growth, provides us with the confidence to again raise our full-year expectations for all key metrics.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $78.0 million, up 20% from the second quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $53.6 million, up 40% from the second quarter of 2023.





: Total revenue was $78.0 million, up 20% from the second quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $53.6 million, up 40% from the second quarter of 2023. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $59.0 million, compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $59.4 million, compared to $46.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.2%, compared to 71.1% for the second quarter of 2023.





Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(2.1) million, compared to $(7.1) million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.2%, compared to 4.4% for the second quarter of 2023.





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $230.8 million as of June 30, 2024.





$230.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Cash from operations: for the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company generated $23.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $9.3 million generated in the prior year period.



Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of June 30, 2024 was $290.1 million, up 23% year-over-year.





Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%. On a reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%.





AvePoint was named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list in the software industry, honoring organizations that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, and reflecting the Company’s ongoing investment in its people.





AvePoint won its sixth global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, as the Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



Financial Outlook

The company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $82.0 million to $84.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 14% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $11.0 million to $12.0 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:

Total ARR of $319.0 million to $323.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint.

Total revenues of $320.2 million to $324.2 million, or year-over-year growth of 19% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $38.3 million to $39.8 million.



Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, August 8, 2024, to review its second quarter 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 3133340. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143







AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: SaaS $ 53,643 $ 38,279 $ 104,954 $ 73,791 Term license and support 10,983 13,277 20,988 24,181 Services 10,517 10,066 20,998 19,813 Maintenance 2,818 3,247 5,555 6,656 Total revenue 77,961 64,869 152,495 124,441 Cost of revenue: SaaS 9,745 9,130 19,515 17,025 Term license and support 413 496 829 957 Services 8,647 9,958 18,720 19,309 Maintenance 137 212 320 395 Total cost of revenue 18,942 19,796 39,384 37,686 Gross profit 59,019 45,073 113,111 86,755 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 30,470 27,691 60,409 54,542 General and administrative 18,184 15,193 35,052 29,841 Research and development 12,503 9,273 22,989 18,288 Total operating expenses 61,157 52,157 118,450 102,671 Loss from operations (2,138 ) (7,084 ) (5,339 ) (15,916 ) Other expense, net (6,970 ) (2,128 ) (3,566 ) (500 ) Loss before income taxes (9,108 ) (9,212 ) (8,905 ) (16,416 ) Income tax expense 3,830 3,313 5,987 5,291 Net loss $ (12,938 ) $ (12,525 ) $ (14,892 ) $ (21,707 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (129 ) 60 (367 ) 75 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (12,809 ) $ (12,585 ) $ (14,525 ) $ (21,782 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share 182,804 183,315 182,150 183,068





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,998 $ 223,162 Short-term investments 3,842 3,721 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $856 and $926, respectively 78,399 85,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,653 12,824 Total current assets 316,892 325,584 Property and equipment, net 4,522 5,118 Goodwill 18,477 19,156 Intangible assets, net 9,809 10,546 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,402 13,908 Deferred contract costs 51,685 54,675 Other assets 12,478 13,595 Total assets $ 427,265 $ 442,582 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,462 $ 1,384 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,339 53,766 Current portion of deferred revenue 117,926 121,515 Total current liabilities 172,727 176,665 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,415 9,383 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 8,268 7,741 Earn-out shares liabilities 25,613 18,346 Other liabilities 4,834 5,603 Total liabilities 219,857 217,738 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 6,038 Total mezzanine equity — 6,038 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 186,657 and 184,652 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 688,487 667,881 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,732 3,196 Accumulated deficit (485,327 ) (460,496 ) Noncontrolling interest 1,497 8,207 Total stockholders’ equity 207,408 218,806 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 427,265 $ 442,582





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (14,892 ) $ (21,707 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,623 2,249 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 3,134 3,496 Foreign currency remeasurement loss 1,162 222 Stock-based compensation 19,996 17,690 Deferred income taxes (157 ) (161 ) Other (45 ) 329 Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities 7,180 4,136 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,364 4,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,079 4,434 Deferred contract costs and other assets 3,493 (429 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities (9,457 ) (7,276 ) Deferred revenue 434 2,145 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,914 9,256 Investing activities Maturities of investments 1,193 566 Purchases of investments (1,405 ) (1,055 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (729 ) (644 ) Purchase of property and equipment (896 ) (789 ) Investment in notes (750 ) (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,587 ) (2,422 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (19,151 ) (17,004 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,334 3,240 Repayments of finance leases (3 ) (20 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,820 ) (13,784 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,671 ) (524 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,836 (7,474 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 223,162 227,188 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 226,998 $ 219,714 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 3,270 $ 2,938 Unpaid redemption of noncontrolling interest $ 5,926 $ —



