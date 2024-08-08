Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,391 in the last 365 days.

StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 13, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2024.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa3a01bd21a304498b91619c08e074cf8. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $701 billion of total capital, including $169 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
  Three Months Ended   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		   vs. FQ1'24
Financial Highlights              
GAAP Results              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492   $ 153,410   $ 178,015     29 %
Total revenues   178,011     191,422     (14,612 )   356,810     186,401     5 %
Total performance fees   39,896     49,299     (166,104 )   203,400     8,386     (79 )%
Net income (loss)   49,446     59,251     (23,419 )   82,542     48,045     (3 )%
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.20     (41 )%
Diluted $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.20     (41 )%
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   62,834,818     62,858,468     64,068,952     64,194,859     66,187,754     5 %
Diluted   65,739,470     66,198,129     64,068,952     67,281,567     68,593,761     4 %
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21     20 %
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $ 0.25   $   $   $   $ 0.15     (40 )%
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,277,783     1,331,778     1,203,847     1,354,051     1,328,853     4 %
               
Non-GAAP Results(3)              
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943   $ 153,808   $ 178,514     29 %
Adjusted revenues   152,780     149,800     185,123     177,357     221,165     45 %
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   44,402     43,827     50,664     50,900     71,656     61 %
FRE margin(5)   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %   40 %    
Gross realized performance fees   14,479     7,473     33,180     23,549     42,651     195 %
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   29,388     30,173     42,116     37,716     57,241     95 %
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,673,696     115,118,060     115,232,927     115,512,301     118,510,499     3 %
ANI per share $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.37   $ 0.33   $ 0.48     85 %
               
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)              
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 142.6   $ 145.8   $ 149.0   $ 156.6   $ 169.3     19 %
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)   497.0     512.9     510.5     521.1     531.4     7 %
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   87.4     87.3     89.4     93.9     100.4     15 %
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   16.9     18.1     21.4     22.6     27.6     63 %

_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
  As of
  June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,633   $ 143,430
Restricted cash   735     718
Fees and accounts receivable   58,334     56,769
Due from affiliates   100,277     67,531
Investments:      
Investments in funds   145,519     135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,328,853     1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   617,539     631,197
Deferred income tax assets   195,417     184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net   95,374     97,763
Other assets and receivables   61,436     60,611
Intangibles, net   294,623     304,873
Goodwill   580,542     580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   53,802     38,164
Investments, at fair value   158,222     131,858
Other assets   2,048     1,745
Total assets $ 3,834,354   $ 3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 132,380   $ 127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits   124,973     101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   652,123     719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   470,003     484,154
Due to affiliates   223,471     212,918
Lease liabilities   118,068     119,739
Debt obligations   172,118     148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   1,757     1,645
Total liabilities   1,894,893     1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   142,547     102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   5,931     115,920
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 67,931,869 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively   68     66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 45,889,135 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively   46     45
Additional paid-in capital   363,529     310,293
Retained earnings   2,995     13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income   297     304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   366,935     324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   1,027,558     974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   147,536     147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   248,954     208,514
Total stockholders’ equity   1,790,983     1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,834,354   $ 3,788,807
 

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Revenues      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 178,015     $ 138,115  
Performance fees:      
Incentive fees   841       6  
Carried interest allocations:      
Realized   41,804       14,473  
Unrealized   (25,170 )     49,364  
Total carried interest allocations   16,634       63,837  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   (9,089 )     (23,947 )
Total performance fees   8,386       39,896  
Total revenues   186,401       178,011  
Expenses      
Compensation and benefits:      
Cash-based compensation   78,224       70,081  
Equity-based compensation   19,179       8,472  
Performance fee-related compensation:      
Realized   20,848       9,102  
Unrealized   (10,923 )     24,211  
Total performance fee-related compensation   9,925       33,313  
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   (9,089 )     (23,947 )
Total compensation and benefits   98,239       87,919  
General, administrative and other   41,011       33,277  
Total expenses   139,250       121,196  
Other income (expense)      
Investment income   2,595       3,086  
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1)   (1,255 )     (2,866 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   7,635       2,362  
Interest income   2,057       431  
Interest expense   (2,990 )     (2,012 )
Other income (loss)   (351 )     227  
Total other income   7,691       1,228  
Income before income tax   54,842       58,043  
Income tax expense   6,797       8,597  
Net income   48,045       49,446  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   16,615       9,630  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (1,255 )     (2,866 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   13,324       19,860  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   5,671       1,553  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   362        
Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 13,328     $ 21,269  
Net income per share of Class A common stock:      
Basic $ 0.20     $ 0.34  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.34  
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:      
Basic   66,187,754       62,834,818  
Diluted   68,593,761       65,739,470  
               

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests. 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations
 

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 67,119 $ 70,481 $ 78,633 $ 80,434 $ 104,798
Separately managed accounts   55,744   56,431   55,838   55,945   57,376
Advisory and other services   14,101   13,740   16,069   16,147   14,769
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   1,337   1,675   1,403   1,282   1,571
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 138,301 $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 178,514

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from certain funds that are regulated as a business development company.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Total revenues $ 178,011   $ 191,422   $ (14,612 ) $ 356,810   $ 186,401
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170
Deferred incentive fees       942         1,450     6
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   23,947     12,603     69,700     (31,093 )   9,089
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   186     204     451     398     499
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)               1,549    
Adjusted revenues $ 152,780   $ 149,800   $ 185,123   $ 177,357   $ 221,165

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492   $ 153,410   $ 178,015  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   186     204     451     398     499  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943   $ 153,808   $ 178,514  
           
GAAP incentive fees $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 2,496   $ 841  
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2)               1,549      
Adjusted incentive fees $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 4,045   $ 841  
           
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 70,081   $ 74,851   $ 73,619   $ 74,411   $ 78,224  
Adjustments(3)   (531 )   (574 )   (574 )   (461 )   (428 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 69,550   $ 74,277   $ 73,045   $ 73,950   $ 77,796  
           
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 8,472   $ 5,916   $ 14,032   $ 13,937   $ 19,179  
Adjustments(4)   (7,171 )   (4,644 )   (12,610 )   (12,210 )   (16,785 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,301   $ 1,272   $ 1,422   $ 1,727   $ 2,394  
           
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 33,277   $ 31,729   $ 48,001   $ 54,310   $ 41,011  
Adjustments(5)   (10,229 )   (8,778 )   (21,189 )   (27,079 )   (14,343 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 23,048   $ 22,951   $ 26,812   $ 27,231   $ 26,668  
           
GAAP interest income $ 431   $ 977   $ 827   $ 1,429   $ 2,057  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6)   (244 )   (249 )   (540 )   (612 )   (907 )
Adjusted interest income $ 187   $ 728   $ 287   $ 817   $ 1,150  
           
GAAP other income (loss) $ 227   $ (872 ) $ 4,408   $ (1,308 ) $ (351 )
Adjustments(7)   (376 )   403     (4,301 )   395     (72 )
Adjusted other income (loss) $ (149 ) $ (469 ) $ 107   $ (913 ) $ (423 )

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Income (loss) before income tax $ 58,043     66,980   $ (24,142 ) $ 94,515   $ 54,842  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (10,540 )   (10,321 )   (15,537 )   (12,822 )   (18,951 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   2,866     3,966     2,222     33     1,255  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170  
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   24,211     28,712     (62,243 )   84,014     (10,923 )
Unrealized investment (income) loss   (2,529 )   (1,657 )   5,559     (2,280 )   (1,180 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds   (2,647 )   (8,223 )   (11,068 )   (4,138 )   (7,731 )
Deferred incentive fees       942         1,450     6  
Equity-based compensation(2)   7,171     4,644     12,610     12,210     16,785  
Amortization of intangibles   10,661     10,661     10,661     10,423     10,250  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings           222     90      
Non-core items(3)   (50 )   (1,500 )   6,335     16,780     4,137  
Pre-tax ANI   37,822     38,833     54,203     48,518     73,660  
Income taxes(4)   (8,434 )   (8,660 )   (12,087 )   (10,802 )   (16,419 )
ANI   29,388     30,173     42,116     37,716     57,241  
Income taxes(4)   8,434     8,660     12,087     10,802     16,419  
Realized carried interest allocations   (14,473 )   (1,585 )   (15,289 )   (18,054 )   (41,804 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   9,102     1,720     15,444     11,421     20,848  
Realized investment income   (557 )   (1,423 )   (3,508 )   (1,057 )   (1,415 )
Adjusted incentive fees(6)   (6 )   (4,946 )   (17,891 )   (4,045 )   (841 )
Deferred incentive fees       (942 )       (1,450 )   (6 )
Adjusted interest income(6)   (187 )   (728 )   (287 )   (817 )   (1,150 )
Interest expense   2,012     2,108     2,562     2,649     2,990  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   149     469     (107 )   913     423  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   10,540     10,321     15,537     12,822     18,951  
FRE $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664   $ 50,900   $ 71,656  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 10,534 $ 9,463 $ 10,518 $ 11,559 $ 13,308
Non fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests   6   858   5,019   1,263   5,643
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 10,540 $ 10,321 $ 15,537 $ 12,822 $ 18,951
 

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Transaction costs $ 37   $ 163   $ 670   $ 3,985 $ 672
Lease remeasurement adjustments           (106 )    
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms   631     631     631      
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   (1,249 )   (2,868 )   9,054     12,280   2,953
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   531     574     574     515   482
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters           (5,300 )    
Loss on sale of subsidiary           812      
Other non-core items                 30
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ (50 ) $ (1,500 ) $ 6,335   $ 16,780 $ 4,137
 

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %
 

(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 2,189 $ $ 660 $ 910 $
 

(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
FRE $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664   $ 50,900   $ 71,656  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net   138,301     142,327     151,943     153,808     178,514  
FRE margin   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %   40 %
 

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Incentive fees $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 2,496   $ 841  
Realized carried interest allocations   14,473     1,585     15,289     18,054     41,804  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   49,364     55,371     (129,584 )   151,757     (25,170 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (23,947 )   (12,603 )   (69,700 )   31,093     (9,089 )
Total performance fees   39,896     49,299     (166,104 )   203,400     8,386  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   23,947     12,603     69,700     (31,093 )   9,089  
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)               1,549      
Deferred incentive fees       942         1,450     6  
Gross realized performance fees   14,479     7,473     33,180     23,549     42,651  
Realized performance fee-related compensation   (9,102 )   (1,720 )   (15,444 )   (11,421 )   (20,848 )
Net realized performance fees $ 5,377   $ 5,753   $ 17,736   $ 12,128   $ 21,803  

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
ANI $ 29,388 $ 30,173 $ 42,116 $ 37,716 $ 57,241
           
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   62,834,818   62,858,468   64,068,952   64,194,859   66,187,754
Assumed vesting of RSUs   400,034   801,014   333,402   512,946   673,854
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,504,618   2,538,647   2,553,899   2,573,762   1,732,153
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,420,141   46,417,845   46,314,543   46,272,227   45,827,707
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1)   2,514,085   2,502,086   1,962,131   1,958,507   1,849,846
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1)           2,239,185
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,673,696   115,118,060   115,232,927   115,512,301   118,510,499
           
ANI per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.48

_______________________________
(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Percentage Change
(in millions) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		   vs. FQ1'24
Separately Managed Accounts              
Beginning balance $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660   $ 58,897     6 %
Contributions(1)   1,425     1,036     1,109     2,757     2,085     46 %
Distributions(2)   (429 )   (1,459 )   (1,397 )   (795 )   (830 )   93 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   304     158     568     275     120     (61 )%
Ending balance $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660   $ 58,897   $ 60,272     6 %
               
Focused Commingled Funds              
Beginning balance $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905   $ 32,772   $ 34,961     16 %
Contributions(1)   796     992     1,898     2,429     5,653     610 %
Distributions(2)   (252 )   (988 )   (274 )   (327 )   (661 )   162 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   132     139     243     87     131     (1 )%
Ending balance $ 30,762   $ 30,905   $ 32,772   $ 34,961   $ 40,084     30 %
               
Total              
Beginning balance $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858     10 %
Contributions(1)   2,221     2,028     3,007     5,186     7,738     248 %
Distributions(2)   (681 )   (2,447 )   (1,671 )   (1,122 )   (1,491 )   119 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   436     297     811     362     251     (42 )%
Ending balance $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858   $ 100,356     15 %

_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage Change
(in millions) June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		   vs. FQ1'24
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 46,539 $ 46,464 $ 48,258 $ 49,869 $ 54,855   18 %
Infrastructure   19,874   20,122   19,789   20,114   20,377   3 %
Private debt   14,865   15,122   15,460   15,477   16,161   9 %
Real estate   6,129   5,577   5,925   8,398   8,963   46 %
Total $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356   15 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 60,272   6 %
Focused commingled funds   30,762   30,905   32,772   34,961   40,084   30 %
Total $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356   15 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 73,511 $ 76,031 $ 78,221 $ 81,942 $ 89,329   22 %
Infrastructure   28,521   28,678   28,307   30,003   32,756   15 %
Private debt   27,099   27,520   27,782   28,491   30,336   12 %
Real estate   13,469   13,612   14,646   16,201   16,912   26 %
Total $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333   19 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 85,058 $ 85,387 $ 88,890 $ 93,938 $ 103,003   21 %
Focused commingled funds   44,389   46,266   45,508   48,545   51,682   16 %
Advisory AUM   13,153   14,188   14,558   14,154   14,648   11 %
Total $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333   19 %
               
AUA              
Private equity $ 251,880 $ 264,327 $ 266,246 $ 270,350 $ 279,909   11 %
Infrastructure   53,593   55,146   57,528   60,339   62,599   17 %
Private debt   17,525   18,026   17,916   21,976   22,280   27 %
Real estate   173,992   175,369   168,802   168,455   166,659   (4 )%
Total $ 496,990 $ 512,868 $ 510,492 $ 521,120 $ 531,447   7 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 639,590 $ 658,709 $ 659,448 $ 677,757 $ 700,780   10 %

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary
 

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more