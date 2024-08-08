Circana Appoints Holly Knightly as Chief Financial Officer

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced that Holly Knightly, currently executive vice president of Global Finance, Performance, and Transformation at Circana, has been promoted to chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 12, 2024. Already a member of Circana’s Executive Leadership Team, Knightly will lead the global finance and strategy organization including planning, strategy, accounting, treasury, tax, reporting, and investor relations.



Knightly succeeds Anne Bramman, who will transition over the next few weeks following a successful tenure helping to bring together the strategy, growth, financial planning, systems, and operations for Circana’s heritage companies, IRI and The NPD Group, as the company transitioned into one merged Circana.



“We are delighted to appoint Holly as CFO, as we continue to drive Circana’s financial strategy forward, accelerate growth across our business, and provide differentiated consumer insights and category expertise to help our clients succeed,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer of Circana. “Holly is an accomplished finance and business executive who has successfully delivered strong results in dynamic environments at both public and private companies. Throughout her time with Circana, Holly has continuously demonstrated effective leadership and instilled excellent operating discipline within our teams globally, and we look forward to her continued contributions in this new role.”



“It is an honor to serve as CFO at such an important moment in Circana’s continued evolution as a unified organization,” said Knightly. “Circana is well positioned to continue its leadership advising brands and retailers across sectors on how to grow well into the future, and I firmly believe in our strategy to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our more than 7,000 clients across the globe. I look forward to continuing to work with Kirk and the leadership team, alongside our talented finance and strategy team members, to build on our strong foundation.”



“We thank Anne for her leadership in helping to execute our successful post-merger integration, building momentum across teams globally, and positioning Circana’s leading technology and capabilities to deliver long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Anne played a key role in enhancing the organization’s strategic capabilities, including deploying our finance technology platform and launching Circana’s global transformation program, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter,” said Perry.

“I am pleased to have been part of Circana at such a pivotal time for the business and proud of the many accomplishments we achieved as a team while elevating our finance and growth function,” said Bramman. “The company continues to make transformational progress as a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. I look forward to seeing Circana continue to succeed well into the future.”



About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782 Shelley.Hughes@circana.com