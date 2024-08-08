Submit Release
CORRECTION - Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), please note that in the first bullet under "Additional Corporate Updates", the company's conference call should have been mentioned as having already taken place earlier this morning, rather than coming up later this afternoon as previously stated. The corrected bullet should have read:

  • L(earnings) Call: We will host a L(earnings) Call on Aug 8, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 6:30 am Mountain Time. We will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and there will be opportunities to ask questions of the company.

The rest of the release remains unchanged.

