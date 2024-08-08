New ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center is Now Open

ServerMania announces the opening of its new data center, enhancing its commitment to data security and performance.

MK Halfweg, North Holland, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServerMania is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center, a response to the growing interest from clients in the area and beyond.

In 2016, the Amsterdam data center industry grew by 30%, leading to exponential expansion. In 2024, nearly 300 data centers operate in the Netherlands, making it one of the most popular locations in all of Europe, third only to Germany and the UK markets.

Since Amsterdam is an attractive hosting location for cloud and colocation providers, ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center’s expansion extends its network, enabling it to serve clients better in the dynamic and thriving city. Further, the new hosting center desires to penetrate the European markets through dedicated servers, web hosting, colocation, and other bespoke services.

With over 20 years of experience in colocating in the world’s most popular data center locations, ServerMania offers competitive pricing, security, and reliability. The new Amsterdam data center is close to the AMS-IX internet exchange and offers redundant connectivity over diverse paths to a wide range of bandwidth providers. Thus, clients with infrastructure in the city benefit from unbeatable low-latency connectivity to Europe, the US, and the rest of the world.

The new location is a 10,000-square-foot Tier-1 facility between the Amsterdam metro area and the Schiphol Airport. It features data protection and privacy provisions; The Netherlands has strict rules in addition to the GDPR, which means company and customer data hosted in Amsterdam are safe. Additionally, high availability backed by 100% power uptime SLA, card reader access control system, HID card swipe, and unique pin codes make this location secure and agile.

With a robust 2,000 kVA power feed, ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center can support up to 160 server racks, ensuring scalable and reliable performance for high-demand applications. The state-of-the-art data center has dual-layer smoke detection and a 24/7/365 fire system monitoring by Tyco.

Beyond data privacy protection, clients can enhance their infrastructure with ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center’s premier colocation services, providing scalable and high-performance solutions for IT needs within the data center. They can also lower the cost of cloud hosting because power is less expensive in Amsterdam than in other European cities.

ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center believes in ‘hosting empowered’ a slogan reflecting their dedication to clients’ needs and a devotion to equipping them with the resources to be ahead of the competition. As an ISO/IEC 27001-certified facility, their data security is of the highest standards.

About ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center

ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center offers a wide range of fully customizable dedicated, hybrid, cloud, colocation, and IP transit services. Backed by its powerful Surge platform, its Cloud, Dedicated, and Hosting solutions can be deployed in as little as five minutes. The company was founded in 2002 to provide web hosting and has since extended its network to eight data centers worldwide.

Media Contact:



Company Name: ServerMania Amsterdam Dedicated Hosting & Colocation Server Data Center

Contact Person: Kevin Blanchard

Phone: 448081892396

Address: Haarlemmerstraatweg 135

City: MK Halfweg

State: North Holland

Postal Code: 1165

Country: NL

Website: https://www.servermania.com/amsterdam-data-center.htm

