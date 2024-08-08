IGCT Market to Reach $26.0 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global IGCT market has experienced growth due to several factors such as the growing demand for energy efficiency, and the surge in industrial automation.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "IGCT Market by Type (Asymmetric IGCT, Reverse blocking IGCT and Reverse Conducting IGCT), Application (Drive, Traction, Converter and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the igct market was valued at $14.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $26.0 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4667

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

108 – Tables

52 – Charts

270 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The IGCT (Insulated Gate Commutated Thyristor) market has expanded rapidly internationally, driven by a rise in demand for efficient and dependable power electronic solutions in high-power applications. These semiconductor devices are critical components in power conversion and control systems for renewable energy, industrial drives, and transportation. The increasing use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, combined with the growing need for energy-efficient solutions, is significantly driving up demand for IGCTs. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on grid modernization and the expansion of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines are adding to the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $14.3 million Market Size in 2032 $26.0 million CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency Rise in Industrial Automation Opportunity Advancements in Power Electronics and Semiconductor Technologies Restraint High Initial Costs and Technological Complexity

Segment Highlights



By type, the asymmetric IGCT segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to its superior efficiency, current, and voltage handling capability. Asymmetric IGCTs lack a reverse blocking feature in their design, making them more efficient when reverse voltages are not an issue. This device also streamlines the structure, boosting its performance in high-power applications, resulting in decreased conduction losses and increased efficiency. Moreover, the asymmetric IGCT can withstand high power loads, making them suitable for use in heavy machinery, renewable energy systems, and power grid systems, among other applications. Furthermore, the increasing demand for energy-saving power conversion technologies coupled with ongoing advancements in industrial automation continues to consolidate the position of asymmetric IGCTs as leaders in this market. For all these reasons, asymmetric IGCTs maintain dominance over other devices for applications demanding high-power outputs and high levels of efficiency.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4667

By application, the drive segment accounted for a major share of the Wi-Fi modules market in 2023, owing to its ability to manage high power levels and provide fast switching capabilities, IGCTs are ideal for industrial motor drives used in manufacturing, robotics, and other applications that require precision motor control. IGCTs' high levels of dependability and efficiency contribute significantly to energy savings, improved operation, and maintenance cost-effectiveness, all of which are highly appreciated in industrial settings. The automation drive, combined with smart manufacturing technologies, increases demand for improved motor drive systems, which in turn increases demand for IGCTs.

Regional Outlook

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment holds the largest share in the IGCT market in 2023 owing to several key factors such as the presence of major manufacturing facilities across China, Japan, South Korea, and India at the cutting edge of industrial production, driving demand for high-power and efficient semiconductor devices such as IGCTs. These countries' robust industrial infrastructure and fast industrialization necessitate the use of modern power electronics for a variety of applications, including motor drives, renewable energy systems, and power grids. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area has made considerable investments in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power, both of which necessitate the use of IGCTs for reliable and efficient power conversion. Furthermore, government activities and laws that promote energy saving and the use of smart grid technology increase the need for IGCTs in this region.

Key Players:

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

Danfoss

CRRC Corporation Limited

Semikron

IXYS Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global IGCT market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In December 2023: ABB announced the launch of a new generation of high-power IGCTs designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy systems, particularly in wind and solar power generation. These advanced IGCTs offer improved switching performance, reduced power losses, and increased power density, enabling the development of more compact and efficient power converters. The new IGCTs are also designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, making them suitable for a wide range of renewable energy applications.

In October 2023: Infineon Technologies and Siemens Energy announced a strategic partnership to develop next-generation IGCT modules for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems. This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of both companies to create cutting-edge IGCT modules that can handle higher voltages and currents, enabling the efficient transmission of large amounts of power over long distances. The partnership is expected to accelerate the development of innovative HVDC solutions that contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4667

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the igct market analysis from 2025 to 2032 to identify the prevailing igct market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the igct market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global IGCT Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/igct-market

IGCT Market Key Segments:

By Type

Asymmetric IGCT

Reverse blocking IGCT

Reverse Conducting IGCT

By Application

Drive

Traction

Converter

Other

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market is projected to reach $9.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Compound Semiconductor Market is projected to reach $347 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market is projected to reach $2.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Organic Thin Film Transistor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Single Atom Transistor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com