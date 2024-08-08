Zebra mussels confirmed in Buffalo Lake in Becker County (published August 8, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Buffalo Lake near Richwood in Becker County.

A lake property owner contacted the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District after finding a zebra mussel attached to a snail in Buffalo Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist later found another zebra mussel attached to a dock wheel at the public water access, about 2 miles from the location of the initial discovery.

While zebra mussels and other invasive species can be introduced to a lake via private docks and accesses, public accesses and beaches are typically the first places to be surveyed when the DNR receives a zebra mussel report.

The most northern bay of Buffalo Lake extends into the White Earth Nation. The DNR has been in contact with the White Earth Nation about this zebra mussel confirmation.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website. Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.