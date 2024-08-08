NASHVILLE – Yesterday, the Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti gave notice of their appeal in the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County et al. v. Bill Lee et al. case concerning Section 1(a) of House Bill 48.
“My office filed a notice of appeal yesterday in the case regarding the size of metropolitan governments,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court of Appeals.”
To read the filed notice of appeal, please click here.
###
You just read:
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti Files Notice of Appeal in Metro Nashville and Davidson County Case
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.