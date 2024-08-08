Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti Files Notice of Appeal in Metro Nashville and Davidson County Case

NASHVILLE – Yesterday, the Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti gave notice of their appeal in the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County et al. v. Bill Lee et al. case concerning Section 1(a) of House Bill 48.

“My office filed a notice of appeal yesterday in the case regarding the size of metropolitan governments,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court of Appeals.”

To read the filed notice of appeal, please click here.

###