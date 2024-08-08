2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Now Available: Data-Driven Approach to Addressing Homelessness

The City of Lawrence is committed to creating an inclusive community where everyone has a place to call home, as exemplified by the 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) count. This vital initiative, part of the “A Place for Everyone” plan, underscores the importance of accurate data and targeted actions to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community.

The point-in-time count represents real people, each with their own stories, struggles, and hopes. Through collaborative efforts with Douglas County, the Lawrence Community Shelter, and other dedicated service providers, the City is focused on knowing each person by name, face, and story, ensuring a personalized approach to care and support. This commitment to responsibly providing services has led to powerful milestones of impact, marking significant progress in addressing homelessness in Lawrence.

The Douglas County portion of the 2024 point-in-time (PIT) count released by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is based on data collected in January 2024. The PIT count shows that Douglas County had 414 people experiencing homelessness at that time. Of that total, 142 people were experiencing unsheltered homelessness, 137 people were in transitional housing, and 136 people were in emergency shelter.

The 414 people experiencing homelessness in Douglas County represents 38% of the total homeless population in the Balance of State, and 15% of the total statewide count of people experiencing homelessness. Douglas County is included in the Balance of State for the Point-In-Time count. The Balance of State consists of all Kansas cities/counties except the four largest regions in our state: City of Topeka, City of Wichita, Wyandotte County and Johnson County. These four regions are counted separately and not included in the Balance of State numbers.

Wichita has 691 people experiencing homelessness.

Topeka has 537 people experiencing homelessness.

Johnson County has 250 people experiencing homelessness.

Wyandotte County has 248 people experiencing homelessness.

Kansas Balance of State (all the other Kansas counties, including Douglas County) has 1,089 people experiencing homelessness. Within the Balance of State, 414 of the people experiencing homelessness are in Douglas County.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Douglas County rose 63 people (18% increase) since the 2023 count. The number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness increased by 47 people (49%) and the number of people experiencing sheltered homelessness increased by 16 people (7%).

This year’s PIT count also provides valuable insights into who is experiencing homelessness in our community. It found that 17% of people counted were employed at the time, 50% were experiencing homelessness for the first time, 51% had been in this episode of homelessness for more than one year, and 18% receive some sort of disability assistance, such as SSI, SSDI, or Veteran’s benefits.

Since the 2024 PIT count, City of Lawrence staff have formed a new multi-disciplinary Homeless Response Team that is focused on reaching people who are chronically homeless, which are the 212 people who said they have been in this episode of homelessness for more than one year. The Homeless Response Team is working to reach these individuals so they can form relationships and connect them with resources they need to become sheltered. The team provides outreach and services three days a week for six hours a day.

“In the last year, the Homeless Response Team and community service providers have been focused on forging deep connections with every person experiencing homelessness,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director, Homeless Solutions Division, City of Lawrence. “Those individuals are beginning to see what’s possible when we continue to show up for them. Our outreach has reached new levels, meeting individuals where they are and continuously offering them the support and services they desperately need. This year, we have identified 212 chronically homeless individuals, and they are at the heart of our mission.”

“By knowing their names, faces, and stories, we are transforming the way we approach outreach,” continued Bosch-Hastings. “We refuse to shy away from the difficult realities these numbers often represent; instead, we embrace them as a call to action. Each individual matters, and their circumstances demand our attention and compassion.”

Additionally, the City has accomplished the following milestones in 2024 toward ending chronic homelessness:

In January 2024, the City worked with community partners to stage additional emergency shelter locations to provide warm, indoor shelter during periods of intense winter weather.

The Village, a community of emergency shelter cabins, opened in March 2024.

Camp New Beginnings was closed in April 2024 and its residents received help to relocate to The Village or other suitable shelter options.

As summer weather hits, the team has helped coordinate cooling centers at City recreation facilities.

You can learn more about all the work the Homeless Solutions Division is doing for our community on our website: lawrenceks.org/homeless-solutions.

“The Point In Time count is crucial for understanding homelessness in our community and guiding our response,” said Charlie Bryan, President of the Board of Directors, Lawrence Community Shelter. “Over the last year, Lawrence Community Shelter has expanded its capacity from 25 to 175 beds, aiming for 200 by year-end. In 2023, we served 599 individuals, including 67 chronically homeless. With our expanded capacity, we’ve already served 561 people in 2024, with 93 being chronically homeless. This data underscores the importance of our efforts and the need for continued support.”

You can also learn more about the impact of the Lawrence Community Shelter by reviewing their work, including the numbers on their 2023-2024 Mid-Year Impact Report here.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.