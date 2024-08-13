KIMITAKE Expands Presence: Jewelry Collection Now Available at Michael Nusskern

KIMITAKE x Michael Nusskern

Jewelry Aficionado Can Now Enjoy the Collection in Newport Beach, CA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, the up-and-coming jewelry brand from Japan, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with Michael Nusskern, a prestigious boutique located in the heart of Newport Beach, California. Starting this month, KIMITAKE's exquisite collection of jewelry will be available for purchase at Michael Nusskern, marking an exciting expansion into the Newport Beach market.

Michael Nusskern is celebrated for its curated collection of international designers, making it the perfect destination for discerning shoppers. KIMITAKE's distinctive combination of Japanese tradition and modern flair aligns seamlessly with the sophisticated tastes of Michael Nusskern’s clientele. This collaboration not only broadens KIMITAKE's reach but also enriches the diverse array of high-quality offerings available at Michael Nusskern.

"We are delighted to welcome KIMITAKE to our collection," said Wakim Kavorkian, owner of Michael Nusskern. "Their craftsmanship and unique blend of tradition and modernity perfectly complement our curated selection. We believe KIMITAKE's jewelry will resonate deeply with our clients."

KIMITAKE was introduced to Michael Nusskern through a mutual connection, where the unparalleled craftsmanship of KIMITAKE’s collection immediately caught their attention. This partnership is founded on a shared passion for quality and design excellence. Both KIMITAKE and Michael Nusskern highly value the artistry and cultural heritage embedded in each piece, making this collaboration a natural and exciting progression.

"We are excited to bring KIMITAKE's jewelry to the vibrant community of Newport Beach," said Takeshi Yokota, an owner of KIMITAKE. "We deeply value human connections, which is reflected in every piece we create. Our pieces are a perfect fit for Michael Nusskern's distinguished selection, and we hope to color our clients' lives with our pieces."

In celebration of this launch, KIMITAKE and Michael Nusskern will host a special pop-up event. The details of this event are to be announced soon. Stay tuned for more information on the pop-up event and other exciting news by following KIMITAKE and Michael Nusskern on social media @kimitakejwelry and @michaelnusskern.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com/.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

About Michael Nusskern

Located in Newport Beach, CA, Michael Nusskern is a chic designer boutique for women featuring accessories, handbags, jewelry and shoes with collections that are exclusively devoted to established and emerging international designers. The boutique offers the personal styling services by their expertise stylists, providing the clientele with all-in-one shopping experience.