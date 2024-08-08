Canada’s Wonderland announces new record-breaking launch roller coaster for 2025

Guests will be launched out of Wonder Mountain on AlpenFury, Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster

Vaughan, ON, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Wonderland, an amusement park just north of Toronto, is inviting guests to face nature’s wrath next year on AlpenFury, the longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster in Canada. When fire and ice come together inside the mysterious Wonder Mountain, the force will propel riders into a thrilling journey beginning with a launch that blasts the train out the summit, 164 feet into the sky. The coaster will span 3,281 feet across the park, reaching speeds of 71 mph, flipping and twisting through nine breathtaking inversions – the most of any launch coaster in North America.

“AlpenFury is a world-class attraction, and we’re excited for the unique thrills it will offer our guests,” said Phil Liggett, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland. “The combination of being blasted out of Wonder Mountain, and then racing through nine inversions one right after the other, is going to be an experience guests won’t soon forget.”

Designed by Premier Rides, AlpenFury will be the park’s 19th roller coaster, the fourth to interact with Wonder Mountain and the signature attraction in Alpenfest, which will be officially designated a themed area of the park next year.

It is in this village that guests will find themselves at a festival celebrating the mystical union of fire and ice. A sled haus offers a journey aboard a sleek, modern sled into the heart of Wonder Mountain where this powerful, natural force awaits.

Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass will get unlimited rides on AlpenFury in 2025, plus unlimited Halloween Haunt and WinterFest this year and next. The 2024 Gold Pass is now available at its lowest price of the year, for only $105 CDN through Sept. 2. Early birds who purchase before Aug. 11 will also receive five free Single-Use Fast Lane Passes!**

The Gold Pass includes Halloween Haunt, which returns select nights Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 and will feature hundreds of monsters, scare zones, sinister entertainment and mazes including the new Demons of the Deep attraction. WinterFest is also included with a Gold Pass and returns select dates starting Nov. 16 with spectacular lights, holiday entertainment, festive food and more.

For more information about AlpenFury, tickets or Season Passes, visit canadaswonderland.com

Click here to see the Official AlpenFury Trailer and the Official Ride POV.

*Plus taxes and processing fee up to $9.99.

**Single-Use Fast Lane passes valid for use between Aug. 8 and Nov. 2. Not valid for Halloween Haunt.

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters (19 in 2025), and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

