ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-March 2024
8 August 2024
Chart 1
Total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Chart 2
Non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Chart 3
Return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in March 2024
Chart 4
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in March 2024
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published consolidated banking data as at end-March 2024, a dataset for the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.
The quarterly data provide information required to analyse the EU banking sector and comprise a subset of the information that is available in the year-end dataset. The data cover 385 banking groups and 2299 stand-alone credit institutions and non-EU controlled subsidiaries and branches operating in the EU, accounting for nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet. They include an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheet composition, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the reporting population.
Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the European Banking Authority’s Implementing Technical Standards on Supervisory Reporting. However, some small and medium-sized reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may include some data that are based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.
In addition to data as at end-March 2024, the published figures also include a few revisions to past data.
Notes
- These consolidated banking data are available in the ECB Data Portal.
- More information about the methodology used to compile the data is available on the ECB's website.
- Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions.