TAB Bank Welcomes Tami Fisher as New Chief Information Officer

Fisher will oversee the strategic direction of TAB’s Technology organization

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announces the appointment of Tami Fisher as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). She joins TAB Bank with nearly two decades of extensive experience developing and executing enterprise strategies to optimize operations and technology outcomes.



As CIO, Fisher will provide executive leadership and strategic direction for TAB’s Technology organization. Her responsibilities include overseeing the successful delivery of technology initiatives, building innovation platforms, managing enterprise architecture, application development and integration, data services, the program management office and IT operations.

Most recently, Fisher served as Zions Bancorporation’s Director of Technology Strategy and Governance, where she steered the design and execution of a three-year technology transformation strategy. Additionally, she implemented robust training programs to elevate technology core competencies while leading efforts to improve risk and control activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tami Fisher to the TAB Bank team,” said Austin Strong, CEO of TAB Bank. “Tami has a proven track record of aligning teams toward common objectives through her analytical skills and strategic vision. Tami's innovative approach and team-building expertise will be invaluable as TAB Bank continues to advance our technology initiatives, enabling us to provide bold financial solutions that empower and uplift our customers.”

Fisher began her career in retail banking, working in the branch networks of First Security Bank and Washington Mutual Bank. In 2006, she transitioned to Zions Bancorporation, where she gained valuable experience in payment processing and back-office operations for bank and treasury functions. Recognizing a passion for strategic planning and governance, Fisher was pivotal in organizational transformation initiatives and continuous process and performance improvements.

Outside of her corporate responsibilities, she serves on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross Greater Salt Lake Area Chapter and chairs her children’s school council, promoting strong connections between educators and parents. She is also actively involved in the Utah Women in Technology community, mentoring and coaching local women as they navigate their careers. In 2023, Fisher received the Women Tech Council’s “Technology Accelerator” award for transforming nearly 1,000 technologists to deliver strategic technology capabilities.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westminster University.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .

