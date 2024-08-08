Investigation into Distribution of Meth in East Tennessee Results in Multiple Indictments

KNOX COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents in TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and agents with the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of 15 people.

In December, TBI agents and DTF agents began investigating the sale of large quantities of methamphetamine in Knox County and surrounding areas. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Richard Carroll Baker, a member of the outlaw motorcycle gang known as the Pagans, was the individual leading the distribution efforts. Further information revealed that Brian Batson Fox, another member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club, along with numerous other individuals, assisted Baker in distributing illegal narcotics throughout East Tennessee.

On July 31st, a Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging fifteen people as part of the ongoing investigation. At the time of this release, 14 of those individuals have been located and arrested.

Richard Carroll Baker (DOB: 09/11/78), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, three counts of Sale/Delivery of 26 Grams of Methamphetamine.

Brian Batson Fox (DOB: 07/26/66), Dandridge – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

David Eugene Maples (DOB: 07/16/79), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Joseph Shane Moore (DOB: 03/22/77), Strawberry Plains – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Larry Douglas Bradford (DOB: 04/07/71), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Erin Elizabeth Wright, also known as Erin Fleenor (DOB: 10/11/81), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Deidre Nicole Hood (DOB: 08/19/86), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Connie Sue High (DOB: 06/04/84), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Jill Marie Jones (DOB: 11/03/79), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

LeAndrea Faye Osentoski (DOB: 10/09/73), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Alicia Mae Kristen Murphy (DOB: 04/08/87), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Bettina Clara Godwin (DOB: 12/03/82), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Charles Richard Robertson, Jr. (DOB: 06/28/61), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Courtney Janene Lewis (DOB: 11/01/79), Powell – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.