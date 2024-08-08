Pacific Islands gather in Funafuti for first-ever Plastic Dialogue

7 August 2024, Funafuti Tuvalu - With the community of nations deadlocked in international negotiations to conclude a global instrument to end plastic pollution by the end of 2024, a first-of-its-kind Plastic Dialogue was convened today in Funafuti, Tuvalu, midway through the Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable.

The Plastic Dialogue was organised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP) and funded by the Australian Government.

The dialogue provided a timely platform for more than 200 delegates to deeply reflect and take stock of the external and internal dimensions of the plastic pollution crisis that is severing Pacific peoples traditional connection to the Pacific Ocean that has nurtured, sustained and defined us for hundreds of generations.

“Plastic pollution from ocean currents has washed up all of our 8 islands affecting the health of our marine ecosystems and the biodiversity therein, and impacting on our food security, economic, social and cultural well-being,” highlighted the Minister for National Resources and Agriculture, Hon. Sa'aga Talu Teafa at the opening of the dialogue.

“There should be strong global targets and control measures to regulate countries and multinational corporations responsible for creating and mismanaging this global problems.”

“SIDS like Tuvalu should not bear the cost of the pollution of others and at the same time we should be assisted with the means of implementation to address this worsening problem we face at the national level,” the Hon. Minister added.

The dialogue highlighted the contemporary international, regional and national developments and action to date to reduce plastic pollution around the world and in the Pacific Island region. It also provided an opportunity for member countries to revalidate national priorities including the joint programming of activities from the key actors providing support to end plastic pollution under the next iteration of the Pacific Islands Regional Action Plan for Marine Litter when the current one ends in 2025.

The Pacific Islands Regional Action Plan for Marine Litter sets out the policy context and key actions to minimise marine litter across the Pacific Island Countries and Territories.

“It is important that we articulate a contemporary framework for action where all key development partners and agencies working in the plastic pollution space work collaboratively to roll out activities that avoid duplication and tax the limited absorptive capacity of our countries who have many competing priorities,” said the SPREP’s Director General, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra in his opening remarks.

“There is more than enough work to go around to support all Pacific Island Countries and Territories and it is in a forum like this one where we can articulate what the regional and national priorities are, where gaps are for implementation in country and identify implementing and supporting partners,” Mr Nawadra said.

“We have a packed agenda today and it will feature government, development partners, research institutions, the private sector, civil society, women and youth all of who are critical to solve the plastic pollution puzzle. Let us engage in a constructive dialogue and progress our vision of a region that is effectively managing plastic pollution,” he added.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu, His Excellency, Mr Brenton Garlick highlighted Australia’s commitment in the global fight to solve plastic pollution and its support to Pacific Islands at the international plastic treaty negotiations.

“Plastics pollution is a global problem that needs a global solution. Pacific Island countries are on the frontline when it comes to experiencing the impacts of transboundary plastic pollution.”

“Like the Pacific, Australia is advocating for an ambitious international agreement on plastics that includes globally binding rules. We are proud to be partnering with you in that journey,” the High Commissioner said.

The Pacific Plastic Dialogue was held on 7 August as part of the Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable in Funafuti, Tuvalu.

About POLP

To combat the problem of plastic litter in the ocean, Australia is partnering with SPREP and Pacific Island countries to implement a seven-year (2019-2027) $16 million, Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP). POLP will support the phase-out of specific types of single-use plastics from land-based sources, including household litter and tourism waste. It will also support behaviour change in the users, consumers and producers of plastics and the introduction of alternative products.

For more information on POLP, visit: www.sprep.org/polp

About the 4CPRT

The Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable (CPRT) facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) is hosted by Tuvalu from 5 – 9 August 2024.

The Roundtable is intended to provide a vehicle to disseminate outcomes, promote regional collaboration and resource complementarity, and expand networking opportunities to assist Pacific Island countries and territories in the delivery of safe and sustainable waste management practices. It will also prevent pollution-related issues that impact the health of the ocean and communities within the region.

It is attended by the Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

For more details and the programme, click: https://www.sprep.org/4th-clean-pacific-roundtable