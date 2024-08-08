Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,410 in the last 365 days.

Amelia Marcum Named Top 2024 DAV Scholarship Recipient

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) named Amelia Marcum, a direct descendent of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota, the top recipient of the 2024 DAV Scholarships' top prize of $30,000. She was recognized on August 3rd at the 2024 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Phoenix. 

She worked with Vietnam veteran and former North Dakota state Senator Richard Marcellais to bring the Native American veterans resource guide that she wrote and developed to fruition. This resource guide is used by the five tribal resource centers here in North Dakota. 

In speaking to DAV she said, "Volunteering to serve the veteran community has been immensely transformative for me. I discovered a profound sense of purpose in elevating support systems for Native veterans, a community that serves at the highest rate among ethnic groups yet often faces significant challenges in accessing the benefits they rightfully deserve."

Marcum said the scholarship will be instrumental in her pursuit of a degree in economics and international relations. After college, she wants to work in public service advocating for the rights and resources of marginalized communities. 

You can watch her story here.

You just read:

Amelia Marcum Named Top 2024 DAV Scholarship Recipient

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more