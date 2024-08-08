Amelia Marcum Named Top 2024 DAV Scholarship Recipient

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) named Amelia Marcum, a direct descendent of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota, the top recipient of the 2024 DAV Scholarships' top prize of $30,000. She was recognized on August 3rd at the 2024 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Phoenix.

She worked with Vietnam veteran and former North Dakota state Senator Richard Marcellais to bring the Native American veterans resource guide that she wrote and developed to fruition. This resource guide is used by the five tribal resource centers here in North Dakota.

In speaking to DAV she said, "Volunteering to serve the veteran community has been immensely transformative for me. I discovered a profound sense of purpose in elevating support systems for Native veterans, a community that serves at the highest rate among ethnic groups yet often faces significant challenges in accessing the benefits they rightfully deserve."

Marcum said the scholarship will be instrumental in her pursuit of a degree in economics and international relations. After college, she wants to work in public service advocating for the rights and resources of marginalized communities.

You can watch her story here.